Auburn, AL

SEC Monday Buzz: Auburn, Texas A&M, Kentucky spring game takeaways + recent transfer portal thoughts

By Jesse Simonton about 6 hours
 3 days ago
Former Oregon quarterback Robby Ashford delivered a strong showing in Auburn's spring game, becoming an X-factor in the Tigers' QB race. (Robby Ashford (Photo by AU Athletics)

Repeat after me: I will disregard all spring game stats. I will disregard all spring game stats. I will disregard all spring game stats.

Good, now breathe.

It’s far too easy to make strong assertions based on a few spring scrimmage snaps, and I’ve been guilty of it before too, but it’s a good reminder that most of what we see in on a few Saturdays in April won’t mean a whole lot come the fall.

We can make broad observations and take notes on key position battles or interesting flashes, but beware of the sweeping generalizations that could prove foolish in a matter on months. There’s been plenty of spring stars who turn out to be fall flops — and visa versa.

So with the flashing disclaimer out the way, here are a few players who caught my eye in the snaps I saw during the SEC’s three spring games (Kentucky’s Blue and White Game, Texas A&M’s White and Maroon scrimmage, and Auburn’s A-Day) over the weekend:

Auburn QB Robby Ashford

While TJ Finley had an opportunity to make a statement in the Tigers’ quarterback derby, I thought former Oregon transfer Robby Ashford was the QB who actually took advantage of his chances Saturday. The former two-sport star was efficient, accurate, and perhaps most importantly, athletic in and out of the pocket. It wasn’t a true live scrimmage for the QBs, but if it were, Ashford would’ve been even more effective with his ability to scramble and make plays off schedule. That could be very important for the Tigers this fall, as their OL, which was missing several starters, didn’t exactly show very well. Bryan Harsin was clearly impressed with Ashford’s performance though, and while many considered the Tigers’ race likely between TJ Finley and Texas A&M transfer Zach Calzada, who was injured this spring, Ashford has become a dark-horse X-factor in the competition.

Texas A&M RB Amari Daniels

With Isaiah Spiller off to the NFL, the expectation was for Devon Achane to take over as RB1 for the Aggies this fall. While that’s likely still the case, A&M’s track star might share more of the load if Saturday’s showing was any indication. Former Miami Central star Amari Daniels has impressed throughout camp, and he capped off a strong spring with a breakout performance in the Maroon and White Game. Again, I don’t care that he ran for over 100 yards. It’s how Daniels looked carrying the rock — decisive, powerful and balanced. With iffy blocking, Daniels wasn’t breaking off huge runs, but he showcased an ability to make the first man miss in the backfield and churn yards forward. Achane will still be the headliner of Texas A&M’s run game, but Daniels looks like he will push LJ Johnson for the backup duties this fall.

Texas A&M linebacker Edgerrin Cooper

With the monsters in front of him eating up blocks, Edgerrin Cooper might have 100 tackles as a sophomore in 2022. A 6-3, 225-pound missile with pop, Cooper was the best linebacker I watched Saturday, with obvious read and react instincts. Considering all the five-stars along Texas A&M’s defensive line, Cooper should have plenty of chance to fly downhill unscathed toward the ball carrier. The Louisiana native came on late in 2021 and this fall could be his true breakout campaign.

Kentucky WR Tayvion Robinson

Tayvion Robinson has some huge shoes to fill with Wan’Dale Robinson — no relation — off to the NFL, but with one catch in a snowy Blue and White Game, the Virginia Tech playmaker reminded the #BBN that they got a darn good player out of the transfer portal for the second straight offseason. Robinson made multiple defenders miss on short throw, turning a simply read into an explosive play — just like Wan’Dale Robinson did for the Wildcats in 2021. Tayvion Robinson led the Hokies with 44 catches and five touchdowns last season, and while several other UK wideouts caught more balls Saturday, Robinson looks to be the go-to-guy in Rich Scangarello’s new offense.

Extra Points

Five-star freshman Evan Stewart is that guy. I don’t want to tag him with lofty expectations, but he reminds me of another recent shifty playmaker out of Texas: Jaylen Waddle.

The Aggies are going to have a nasty secondary in 2022, but a howling wind looked to be the biggest hurdle for Texas A&M quarterbacks Haynes King, Max Johnson and Conner Weigman to overcome in Saturday’s scrimmage. Reportedly, all three guys have thrown the ball much better throughout the spring than what we witnessed over the weekend.

If I’m Bryan Harsin, I’m mining the transfer portal HARD for potential impact playmakers and more beef up front. The Tigers lack explosiveness on the perimeter, and it’s been well-documented that their DL simply needs additional impact bodies to compete in the SEC.

2021 five-stars enter the transfer portal, what does it mean?

Two of the top recruits from the 2021 class entered the transfer portal over the weekend, as Alabama saw mercurial wideout Agiye Hall get suspended and then enter the portal. Meanwhile, Georgia looks likely to lose 5-star sophomore offensive lineman Amarius Mims, who also entered the transfer portal.

Both are supremely talented prospects, which is why they were both ranked inside the top 40 according to the On3 Consensus, but while I understand the typical fan angst, the reality is Alabama and Georgia will survive each departure, respectively. Hall wasn’t going to beat out Jermaine Burton for the top WR spot at Alabama, and after multiple “violations,” per Nick Saban, he wasn’t worthy of the hassle.

As for Mims, Georgia definitely didn’t want to lose a key depth piece along its offensive line, but the promising five-star wasn’t in line to start at either right or left tackle. Maybe he’ll find a home at Miami or Florida State.

For both players and teams, the transfer portal isn’t a one-way street. Alabama and Georgia both lost a former blue-chip recruit in the past few days, but don’t be surprised when both programs grab a few disgruntled studs of their own before the May 1 transfer deadline.

2022 Spring SEC Quarterback Rankings

I dropped my initial 2022 Spring SEC Quarterback Rankings on Sunday. It’s a deep pool of quarterbacks this season, with lots of talented returning starters, a couple marquee transfers and several interesting battles. Be sure to check out the rankings and let me know what you think about your quarterback’s slotting at @JesseReSimonton.

SEC spring games schedule

Here’s a quick rundown of the seven spring games happening across the SEC this week:

Florida Gators – Thurs., April 14 – 7:30 p.m.

Arkansas Razorbacks – Sat., 12 p.m.

Mississippi State Bulldogs – Sat., 12 p.m.

Georgia Bulldogs – Sat., 1 p.m.

Vanderbilt Commodores – Sat., 2 p.m.

Alabama Crimson Tide – Sat., 3 p.m.

South Carolina Gamecocks – Sat., 7 p.m.

