Athens, TN

Mike White makes steps towards filling out first staff in Athens

By Palmer Thombs
 3 days ago
Photo Courtesy of UGA Sports Communications

Mike White has had a busy start to his time as the men’s basketball coach at Georgia. Between trying to keep up with nine different Bulldogs entering the transfer portal, recruiting players to fill their spots and hiring his first staff in Athens, White has been seemingly constantly on the move.

This past weekend was no different as White added Bryce Douglas as his Special Assistant to the Head Coach and Director of Scouting, Julie Danielson as the program’s video coordinator and Ben Gonzalez as the Director of Operations for the Bulldogs. DawgsHQ has also been told that former Georgia star Charles Mann will be returning to his alma mater as the Director of Player Development however that has yet to officially be announced.

Below we provide a brief bio on each of member of the staff that has been officially announced by White as he looks to turn around the program in his first season.

Bryce Douglas

Douglas spent the last five seasons on White’s staff at Florida. He was the Gators’ Director of Scouting before being promoted to Special Assistant Coach for his final two campaigns in Gainesville. Prior to that, he helped Duke to its 2015 NCAA Championship as an assistant video coordinator, primarily focusing on opponent and self-scouting breakdowns, as well as a scout/analyst for the Phoenix Suns from 2015-17 and an assistant for the USA Basketball Senior National Team during its preparations for the 2016 Rio Olympics. Douglas played collegiately for the University of Puget Sound from 2005-09, helping the Loggers capture two Northwest Conference titles and advance to the NCAA Division III Elite Eight in 2006 and Sweet 16 in 2009.

“Bryce has a huge work capacity and a passion for analytics,” White said. “He’s become very integral relative to our scouting efforts and more. His roles are diverse and numbered.”

“I’m extremely excited to join Georgia Basketball,” Douglas said. “I’ve heard great things about Athens, UGA and the Bulldog Nation. I believe in Coach White’s vision and am eager to be a part of the process as we build that success.”

Julie Danielson

Danielson has spent the last nine years in College Basketball, working six at Wisconsin as a student manager and graduate manager from 2013-2019 and a scouting assistant and the video coordinator at Florida under White from 2019-22. Wisconsin secured five NCAA Tournament bids during Danielson’s time including a trips to the Final Four in both 2014 and 2015. Meanwhile in Gainesville, the Gators reached the NCAA Tournament in 2021 and were projected to be in the 2020 tournament before it was cancelled due to COVID.

“Julie is very familiar with how we operate as it relates to team and player film coordination,” White said. “She’s a relentless worker and provides incredible positive energy.”

“I’m extremely blessed and grateful to join Coach White and the staff at the University of Georgia,” Danielson said. “It’s an honor to be part of such a prestigious university and athletic department as I make the next step in my career. Coach White has described the potential of this program as limitless, and I agree. I’m excited to be a part of that growth.”

Ben Gonzalez

Gonzalez is the lone addition to the staff that isn’t arriving in Athens after spending the last few seasons in Gainesville with White. However, he did work under him for three seasons both as an undergraduate and graduate student manager from 2016-18. Shortly after one of White’s former Florida assistants, Dusty May, was hired as the head coach at Florida Atlantic, Gonzalez was asked to join the staff of the Owls where he managed the team’s budget and travel, developed and organized itineraries for recruiting official visits and recruited and developed the team’s student managers. In addition, he played a major role in the staging of May’s team and individual camps. His responsibilities at Georgia will mirror those he had at FAU.

“I’m looking forward to working with Ben again,” White said. “He was a tremendous student manager for us at UF and enjoyed breakthrough success at FAU. He’s very driven and intense in his tasks.”

“I am very honored and excited to be able to work for Coach White again,” Gonzalez said. “I think of Coach White and many others on our staff as family, and I am grateful to be working with such high-quality people.”

