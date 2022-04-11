ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moss Point, MS

On3 Consensus 4-star DL Jamarious Brown to visit Ole Miss on Tuesday

By Zach Berry about 12 hours
 4 days ago
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images.

Moss Point (Miss.) defensive lineman Jamarious Brown was quite busy in March. The 6-foot-3, 250 pound in-state prospect took unofficial visits to Alabama, Auburn and Florida. Now as the calendar has turned to April, he will head to Oxford for an unofficial visit on Tuesday.

The 44th-ranked defensive line prospect in the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies, also visited Florida State last fall. He ranks as the No. 6 prospect in Mississippi.

The Industry Comparison shows On3 is a quite a bit higher on brown than the rest of the recruiting industry, though. In the most recent On300 ranking, he was tabbed as the country’s No. 178 prospect, No. 24 defensive lineman and the No. 2 player in Mississippi after Fulton (Miss.) Itawamba Agricultural four-star safety Isaac Smith.

The Rebels were Brown’s first SEC offer way back in 2020 when Deke Adams was the defensive line coach. Now with Randall Joyner running the room and in-state recruiting mainstay Derrick Nix involved, it would seem Ole Miss and head coach Lane Kiffin have his attention. Since Ole Miss extended the offer, he has added other notable offers from Arkansas, Mississippi State, Michigan, Missouri, Indiana and Arizona State.

Ole Miss’ 2023 class currently has one commitment as fellow On3 Consensus four-star and Magnolia State prospect Suntarine Perkins committed to the Rebels on Thanksgiving.

The Rebels signed Brown’s Moss Point teammate, Larry Simmons, in their 2022 signing class.

As a junior, Brown finished with 84 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss, five sacks and three forced fumbles.

Ole Miss, Florida State, Auburn and Alabama are all tied for the lead in his On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM) at 19.8%. Florida is a close second at 18.0%.

RPM was released to the public in December 2021. The On3 engineering group teamed up with Spiny.ai to create the industry’s first algorithm and machine learning-based product to predict where athletes will attend college.

It factors in machine learning, expert predictions, social sentiment, visits, and historical trends. However, expert predictions are still a big piece of the RPM equation.

Brown has an On3 NIL Valuation of $7.9k. The On3 NIL Valuation is an index that looks to set the standard market value for both high school and college-level athletes. The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date; it rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.

