Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford launches NIL agency

Scott Taetsch via Getty Images.

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford has launched Limitless NIL, which is a new agency to represent college athletes through the new era of NIL, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Clifford already has five employees, and Limitless NIL has also already signed seven college athletes.

This season will be Clifford’s sixth at Penn State and his fourth as the team’s starter at quarterback. Last season, he completed 61% of his pass attempts for 3,107 yards, 21 touchdowns and eight interceptions, also rushing for two additional scores. As he enters his final season in college football, Clifford wants to go out knowing that he made an impact for his fellow college athletes around the nation.

“It’s the agency that I was looking for that I couldn’t find,” Clifford told ESPN. “It’s for the players, by the players. I wanted to do something to leave even more of a legacy than just on the field. And I thought that this was kind of the way that I wanted to go.”

Clifford has an On3 NIL Valuation of $172,000, which ranks him 72nd in the On3 NIL 100. Even though he has experience in the NIL landscape himself, Clifford is looking to truly help each individual athlete build their brands and also give them a little bit of education financially.

“A lot of bigger agencies lack the strategy for content creation and the marketing specialty, what athletes should be posting day in and out,” Clifford said. “How they should be building their brand and interacting with community.

“All the athletes that sign with us get private wealth management the same way that a multimillionaire would, even if they have nothing in their bank account. So it’s a cool financial education.”

So far, Clifford has already signed a few athletes to Limitless NIL. Among those to join are Penn State safety Ji’Ayir Brown, Penn State women’s basketball’s Anna Camden, and Kentucky tight end Brenden Bates, per Thamel. Penn State walk-on basketball player Ishaan Jagiasi is another potential signing for Limitless NIL.

James Franklin on Clifford’s NIL agency

Penn State head coach James Franklin is supportive and excited to see Clifford launching Limitless NIL. Franklin said that Clifford has been greatly involved in that landscape over the past year, and that more should follow along and take the path that Clifford is.

“Sean has demonstrated great passion, interest and creativity early on in this NIL space and has gained invaluable business experiences,” Franklin said. “He has taken advantage of the NIL opportunities presented to him, but he has also taken it upon himself to educate his teammates on the impact NIL can have. We are supportive of what Sean has done with NIL to this point, and I hope to see more of our student-athletes take advantage of similar opportunities in the future, just as Sean has.”