Lincoln Riley hammers NIL for changing recruiting priorities

By Stephen Samra about 5 hours
 2 days ago
Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images

Lincoln Riley is a staunch believer in the theory that NIL completely changed recruiting priorities. While Riley is a supporter of NIL, the newly-minted leader of USC spoke about how the revelation has changed the process.

“It’s completely changed it,” Riley responded, when asked how NIL has altered recruiting. “I mean, it doesn’t even resemble what we used to do before NIL. In every sense of the word, it’s different. The reality is, it’s made what’s gone on at certain places for a long time — it’s kind of just put it out in the open. So, maybe some positives there.

“I’m a fan of guys being able to capitalize off their NIL. There was no doubt it was going to seep into recruiting at some point. I think anybody that cares about college football is not real pleased with that, because it’s not — that wasn’t the intention. We all get that. A lot of people voiced concerns when NIL came up that there had to be a plan for that, and instead we instituted NIL without any play for that. So, that’s why we’re at where we’re at.

“I’m sure, at some point, there’s going to be a market correction, if you will, with recruiting. Hopefully there will be. Because you know, in an appropriate world they stay separate. High school kid, their family, their state, whatever they have an NIL opportunity, that’s great. College athletes, if they have an NIL opportunity, fantastic. Want them to do super well. It shouldn’t cross over. But unfortunately, with the way the rules are set up, it has crossed over. It’s crossing over a lot right now. It’s totally changed recruiting.”

Riley makes some salient points, as everything is out in the open now. Moving forward, the NCAA could look to adjust the system, as it’s still in its infancy.

Continuing, Riley stated his belief that high school athletes having the ability to receive millions of dollars isn’t going to be good for the game in the long run.

“I think anybody can realize that’s not good for this game,” Riley stated, regarding high school kids making seven-figures. “That’s not, you know — college football’s such a great thing. That’s certainly not what anybody’s after. It is what it is. But it was going to happen. Honestly, probably good that something that outrageous happened as soon as it did, because I think it shines a pretty bright light on we got something here we need to take a look at.

“I think we got enough people out there that we can figure out a better, smoother path that can separate the two. Again, fully support guys being able to make money off their name, image and likeness. Fully support that. No matter they’re at. But it should not be a part of recruiting. They ought to know what opportunities are there that the current players are getting, sure. Absolutely you want to know that. But these promises that are made when guys are in high school, man, it’s just not good for the game.

“So hopefully we can find some ways to address it. Keep the two separate.”

While Lincoln Riley is all for NIL opportunities, he’s tired of seeing it bleed into recruiting. As more information becomes available and time elapses, perhaps a solution could be found where the two aren’t joined at the hip.

