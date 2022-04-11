ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Penn State quarterback starts NIL company; top 2023 target sets decision date: Newsstand

By Gregory Pickel about 6 hours
Penn State football quarterback Sean Clifford throws a pass during a practice. (BWI photo)

Top Penn State updates for April 11 include news of a new company started by a current Nittany Lion plus a key date set on the recruiting trail.

The Nittany Lions start their penultimate week of spring practice today. Headlines from what has taken place so far make the newsstand, as well.

Let’s dive into the top tweets and headlines about Penn State and college athletics on Monday.

Penn State tweets of the day

We start with news about Sean Clifford.

The sixth-year Penn State quarterback told ESPN late Sunday night that he’s started a NIL agency. Called Limitless NIL, the goal is to help athletes at schools across the country maximize their profit when it comes to opportunities to make money off of their name, image, and/or likeness.

“It’s the agency that I was looking for that I couldn’t find,” Clifford told ESPN. “It’s for the players, by the players. I wanted to do something to leave even more of a legacy than just on the field. And I thought that this was kind of the way that I wanted to go.”

Clifford already has a handful of employees, including former Lion Aeneas Hawkins and his brother, Liam. Current Penn State safety Ji’Ayir Brown was one of the first players to sign with Limitless NIL, per ESPN.

Moving on to recruiting, a top Penn State target has set his decision date.

Class of 2023 three-star defensive lineman Jameial Lyons will make his choice public on Aug. 4. Penn State currently has a dominating lead in the On3 Recruiting Prediction machine.

Cincinnati, Illinois, Pittsburgh, and West Virginia also sit in Lyons’ top five. He most recently visited Penn State on April 6 and has seen no school more than he has the Lions.

Finally, for this section, Penn State sent out a new offer on Sunday. It went to Florida 2024 offensive tackle Elijah Walker.

Headlines of the day

How Penn State’s Sean Clifford is launching his own agency, Limitless NIL: Thamel, ESPN

PSU spring practice progress report: What’s up with the offensive line?: Pickel, BWI

Diaz Warming Up As Spring Practice Continues His Introduction: Jones, Statecollege.com

Manny Diaz is enjoying his opportunity to teach again: Eckert, BWI

For Penn State, the Transfer Portal Isn’t ‘Fantasy Football’: Wogenrich, SI

Georgia OL Paul Mubenga recaps weekend trip to Penn State: Snyder, BWI

Watch Penn State signees, including CD East’s Mehki Flowers and Imhotep’s Keon Wylie practice for Big 33 Football Classic: Gallen, PennLive

Penn State football using patience with Adisa Isaac and Sal Wormley as they complete injury recoveries: Eckert, BWI

Former Dallas Cowboys running backs coach, PSU RB Gary Brown, who played 8 seasons in NFL, dies at 52: Archer, ESPN

Quote of the day

“Sean has demonstrated great passion, interest and creativity early on in this NIL space and has gained invaluable business experiences,” Franklin said. “He has taken advantage of the NIL opportunities presented to him, but he has also taken it upon himself to educate his teammates on the impact NIL can have. We are supportive of what Sean has done with NIL to this point, and I hope to see more of our student-athletes take advantage of similar opportunities in the future, just as Sean has.”

PSU coach James Franklin to ESPN about Sean Clifford’s new NIL agency, Limitless NIL.

