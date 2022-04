Lois Reynolds was born on December 4, 1929, in St. Louis, Missouri. She was the third of ten children born to the union of Ophelia Hearn and Bosie Reynolds. She attended Vashon High School and graduated from Stowe Teachers College with a Bachelor of Arts in Education. Lois and Herman Brown were united in holy matrimony on December 20th, 1950. Two children, Debra and Edwin were born to their union.

