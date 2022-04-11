Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

STEPN GMT/USD rose 9.9% to $2.46 over the past 24 hours. STEPN's current trading volume totals $1.64 billion, a 29.78% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 1,478,706,767.00. Circulating Supply: 600,000,000.00 Max Supply: 6,000,000,000.00

LOSERS

NEXO NEXO/USD decreased by 3.48% to $2.33 over the past 24 hours. NEXO's current trading volume totals $15.31 million, a 101.45% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $NEXO's estimated market cap is $1,303,712,546.00. Circulating Supply: 560,000,010.01 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.