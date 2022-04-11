ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KruPc_0f5fkuO900

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

  • STEPN GMT/USD rose 9.9% to $2.46 over the past 24 hours. STEPN's current trading volume totals $1.64 billion, a 29.78% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 1,478,706,767.00. Circulating Supply: 600,000,000.00 Max Supply: 6,000,000,000.00
  • Zilliqa ZIL/USD rose 3.14% to $0.12 over the past 24 hours. Zilliqa's current trading volume totals $1.17 billion, a 173.49% increase from its 100-day average volume. $ZIL's estimated market cap is $1,744,557,495.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 14,176,599,860.67 Max Supply: Not Available
  • Neutrino USD USDN/USD is up 1.17% at $0.99. The trading volume for this coin is currently $49.55 million, which is 194.42% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 1,012,176,125.00. Circulating Supply: 1,025,374,506.60 Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

  • NEXO NEXO/USD decreased by 3.48% to $2.33 over the past 24 hours. NEXO's current trading volume totals $15.31 million, a 101.45% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $NEXO's estimated market cap is $1,303,712,546.00. Circulating Supply: 560,000,010.01 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
  • Wrapped Bitcoin WBTC/USD fell 3.31% to $41243 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 299.09 million, which is 15.07% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $WBTC's estimated market cap is $11,381,003,571.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 275,829.67 Max Supply: 275,829.67
  • Chain XCN/USD decreased by 3.23% to $0.1 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $231.43 million, which is 267.1% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 1,501,201,087.00. Circulating Supply: 15,551,863,059.30 Max Supply: 68,895,442,185.00
  • Bitcoin BTC/USD fell 3.2% to $41273 over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin's current trading volume totals $23.04 billion, a 2.11% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $BTC's estimated market cap is $784,550,965,171.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 19,008,762.00 Max Supply: 21,000,000.00
  • Huobi BTC HBTC/USD declined by 3.05% to $41236 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $3.65 million, which is 12.35% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $HBTC's estimated market cap is $1,644,360,467.00. Circulating Supply: 39,884.08 Max Supply: 39,884.08
  • OKB OKB/USD decreased by 2.73% to $18.93 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 47.94 million, which is 72.26% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $OKB's estimated market cap is $4,924,106,648.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 260,143,733.83 Max Supply: Not Available
  • Huobi Token HT/USD declined by 2.43% to $9.32 over the past 24 hours. Huobi Token's current trading volume totals $40.71 million, a 7.88% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $HT's estimated market cap is $1,451,086,062.00. Circulating Supply: 155,673,013.25 Max Supply: 500,000,000.00

Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your own portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies?

Consider signing up for Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga Pro gives you up to date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy. You can follow the link here to visit.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Shiba Inu Rallies 35% After Robinhood Listing

Shiba Inu SHIB/USD saw its price spike after being listed by Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD on Tuesday. What Happened: According to data from Benzinga Pro, SHIB rallied 35% to an intra-day high of $0.00002977 after Robinhood announced that it had finally listed the meme-based cryptocurrency. At the time of writing,...
STOCKS
Augusta Free Press

Find out the secret to buying the best stocks today

Investing in stocks is not something you go into blindly. You have to have a plan in place to actually make money. Otherwise, you may as well throw darts at a dartboard and achieve the same results. What you need to know is what stock will make you money over time or help you accumulate future wealth.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Stock#Stepn Gmt Usd#Nexo Nexo Usd#Bitcoin Wbtc Usd
Benzinga

Serena Williams: 'I'm Really In Love With Ethereum'

Serena Williams made an appearance at the Bitcoin 2022 conference in Miami this week. Williams said there's a lot happening in the cryptocurrency world, and "it’s all being led by Bitcoin." Tennis superstar Serena Williams prefers Ethereum ETH/USD over Bitcoin BTC/USD and other cryptocurrencies on the market. What Happened:...
TENNIS
Benzinga

China's Worries Switch From Nickel To Lithium

Nickel is not the battery-destined metal that concerns China the most. In March, the government of the Asian giant summoned several market players to find ways to curb lithium’s whopping increase of 472% since last June. How is China preparing for the next three years and what opportunities lie...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Cannabis And Pancreatic Cancer: Botanical Drug Kills 100% Of Cancer Cells, Research On The Cell Model Reveals

Cannabotech (CNTC.TA), which is involved in the development of a botanical drug based on an extract of the Cyathus striatus fungus and a cannabinoid extract from the cannabis plant, reports that in experiments conducted on a cell model, the fungus extract eliminated 100% of pancreatic cancer cells relatively selectively and without damaging normal cells.
CANCER
Benzinga

JetBlue Reducing Flights On Summer Schedule: Here's Why

A newly revealed JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU) company email indicates the seventh-largest airline in North America will be reducing the number of flights on its summer schedule. What Happened: Joanna Geraghty, JetBlue’s COO and president, told company staff in a Saturday email that the airline was taking the action to...
LIFESTYLE
Benzinga

Executives Buy More Than $400M Of 3 Stocks

Although U.S. stocks traded mixed on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Technology Sector

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) - P/E: 3.53. Avnet's earnings per share for Q2 sits at $1.51, whereas in Q1, they were at 1.22. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.48%, which has increased by 0.07% from 2.41% in the previous quarter. This quarter, GSE Systems experienced a decrease in earnings...
STOCKS
Benzinga

If You Invested $1,000 In Amazon Stock At Its Pandemic Low, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Amazon bottomed at $1,626.03 during the pandemic-driven March sell-off. Amazon reached a high of $3,773.08 in July 2021 before dropping to around $3,168 today. Investors who have owned stocks in the last year have generally experienced some big gains. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 SPY total return over the last 12 months is 64%. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others along the way.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Where Will Tesla Stock Be In 2030? Analyst Weighs In

An analyst says Tesla is on track to capture 20% of the auto market. He estimates the total 2030 revenue will likely come in at $1 trillion. Tesla, Inc. TSLA shares barely budged despite all the hype surrounding the Cyber Rodeo event held this week. All the same, one analyst is confident that the stock will hit top gear and keep rising over the next decade.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Synthetix Network Token, Kadena Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:. Xido Finance (CRYPTO: XIDO) rose 109.9% to $66.12 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 2.07 million, which is 6.63% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $XIDO’s estimated market cap is $1,562,363,922.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

NEM, Chiliz Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:. Dash (CRYPTO: DASH) is up 9.13% at $118.96. Dash’s current trading volume totals $680.18 million, a 251.02% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,257,636,629.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
37K+
Followers
123K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy