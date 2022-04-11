Biden admin, DOJ to announce final rule on ‘ghost guns’

Vice President Kamala Harris will announce an action plan to stop racial discrimination in the appraisal of home values, according to senior Biden administration officials.The plan contains 21 steps to improve oversight and accountability, including a legislative proposal to modernize the governance structure of the appraisal industry. Appraisers help to determine the value of a home so that buyers can receive a mortgage.The Biden administration officials insisted on anonymity to discuss the administration’s action plan ahead of Wednesday’s announcement.Multiple reports, including a September analysis by mortgage buyer Freddie Mac, show that appraisers are more likely to undervalue homes in Black...
Comments / 0