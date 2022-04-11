Syros' CDK12 Inhibitor Shows Anti Tumor Activity In Preclinical Studies
Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc SYRS announced new preclinical data from its CDK12 inhibitor program, demonstrating robust anti-tumor activity in models of breast, lung, and ovarian cancer, including in a PARP inhibitor-resistant model.
- The data support the advancement of a development candidate from Syros' CDK12 inhibitor program towards clinical development.
- As a single agent in cancer cell models, the CDK12 inhibitor induced DNA damage, cell cycle dysregulation, and genomic instability leading to growth inhibition and apoptosis.
- Additionally, as a single agent in in vivo cancer models, the Company's CDK12 inhibitor demonstrated tumor regressions in small cell lung cancer and breast cancer models at well-tolerated doses.
- In combination in vitro, the CDK12 inhibitor exhibited synergistic or additive antiproliferative effects with lurbinectedin and olaparib, with increases in DNA damage and impaired DNA damage repair.
- Lurbinectedin is marketed by Jazz Pharmaceutical Inc JAZZ as Zepzelca and AstraZeneca Plc AZN - Merck & Co Inc's MRK market olaparib under Lynparza name.
- Price Action: SYRS shares are down 7.83% at $1.06 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
Comments / 0