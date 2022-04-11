Kelvin Fletcher and pregnant wife Liz Marsland attend the Olivier Awards alongside Oti Mabuse after pair were forced to deny romance rumours on Strictly

Kelvin Fletcher and his pregnant wife Liz Marsland put on a cosy display as they hit the red carpet for the 2022 Olivier Awards at London's Royal Albert Hall on Sunday.

The loved up couple, who announced in March that they were expecting twin boys, cuddled up for the cameras, with Liz proudly showed off her blossoming bump.

Moments before they arrived at the bash Kelvin's former Strictly partner Oti Mabuse had also graced the red carpet, but the trio were not photographed together after Kelvin and Oti were forced to deny romance rumours during their time on the show.

The pair had garnered headlines during their 2019 Strictly stint after Oti was pictured on nights out with the Emmerdale star, with his arm around her waist.

Kelvin later insisted 'everything is amazing' with his wife Liz - who was pictured without her wedding ring - after he was spotted having a 3.30am nightcap with Oti.

Speaking to The Sun, the Strictly Come Dancing 2019 winner said: 'I am just a little bit bewildered by all the attention. But I am sure it will all blow over.'

A source told MailOnline: 'Naturally Liz wasn't happy after finding out Kelvin had been out late drinking with the Strictly lot.

'It wasn't easy for her to see him still out at 3:35am, while she's at home looking after their two young children. Any woman would be upset if they were in the same situation.

They added: 'In the heat of the moment she unfollowed him on Instagram, it was just a shock for her to see him out so late.'

'But now she's had the chance to speak to Kelvin face-to-face after he came home and they're spending today together, she feels silly for unfollowing him and admits she acted on impulse.'

Meanwhile, Kelvin was said to be 'furious' his 'honour was being questioned' after he was spotted on the night out.

A source told the Mirror at the time: 'They were both just innocent drinks...Kelvin is furious his honour is being questioned and can prove it.'

Despite the previous dramas, Kelvin and Liz looked happier than ever as they attended the Olivier Awards.

Liz, who is due to give birth next month, looked ravishing in a strapless silk teal gown with full skirt and ruched detail at the bust.

The couple, who already have two young children Marnie, five, and three-year-old Milo, posed for photographers before heading inside to the swanky event.

Liz accessorised her gorgeous look with a metallic gold clutch and striking chandelier earrings.

Choosing a glamorous palette of make-up for the evening, the mother-of-two opted for a bronzed complexion and mulberry matte lip.

Her dark hair tied back in a chic chignon as curls framed her beautiful face, for a pop of colour Liz painted her nails a cherry red.

Kelvin looked equally smart in a black three piece dinner suit, with a crisp white shirt and oversized black dickie bow.

The former Emmerdale actor accessorised the ensemble with a silver pocket chain and matching cuff links.

Meanwhile, Oti wowed in a sequin embellished floor length gown with a plunging neckline.

She dazzled in the beaded number as it twinkled in the sun with a striking silver pattern down the centre.

Oti added a coordinating pair of metallic peep toe heels and accessorised with some dangly earrings.

Her brunette locks cascaded in curls with a hint of red highlights throughout the ends.

Olivier Theatre Award WINNERS

BEST ACTOR

Hiran Abeysekera for Life Of Pi at Wyndham's Theatre - WINNER

Ben Daniels for The Normal Heart at National Theatre - Olivier

Omari Douglas for Constellations - Donmar Warehouse at Vaudeville Theatre

Charles Edwards for Best Of Enemies at Young Vic

BEST ACTRESS

Lily Allen for 2:22 A Ghost Story at Noël Coward Theatre

Sheila Atim for Constellations - Donmar Warehouse at Vaudeville Theatre - WINNER

Emma Corrin for Anna X at Harold Pinter Theatre

Cush Jumbo for Hamlet at Young Vic

BEST ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Olly Dobson for Back To The Future - The Musical at Adelphi Theatre

Arinzé Kene for Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical at Lyric Theatre

Robert Lindsay for Anything Goes at Barbican Theatre

Eddie Redmayne for Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse Theatre - WINNER

BEST ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Jessie Buckley for Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse Theatre - WINNER

Sutton Foster for Anything Goes at Barbican Theatre

Beverley Knight for The Drifters Girl at Garrick Theatre

Stephanie McKeon for Frozen at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A MUSICAL

Clive Carter for Moulin Rouge! The Musical at Piccadilly Theatre

Hugh Coles for Back To The Future - The Musical at Adelphi Theatre

Elliot Levey for Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse Theatre - WINNER

Gary Wilmot for Anything Goes at Barbican Theatre

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A MUSICAL

Gabrielle Brooks for Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical at Lyric Theatre

Victoria Hamilton-Barritt for Cinderella at Gillian Lynne Theatre

Carly Mercedes Dyer for Anything Goes at Barbican Theatre

Liza Sadovy for Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse Theatre - WINNER

BEST FAMILY SHOW

Billionaire Boy at Garrick Theatre

Dragons And Mythical Beasts at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

What The Ladybird Heard at Palace Theatre

Wolf Witch Giant Fairy at Royal Opera House - Linbury Theatre

BEST NEW PLAY

2:22 A Ghost Story at Noël Coward Theatre

Best Of Enemies at Young Vic

Cruise at Duchess Theatre

Life Of Pi at Wyndham's Theatre

MASTERCARD BEST NEW MUSICAL

Back To The Future - The Musical at Adelphi Theatre

The Drifters Girl at Garrick Theatre

Frozen at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical at Lyric Theatre

Moulin Rouge! The Musical at Piccadilly Theatre

CUNARD BEST REVIVAL

A Number at The Old Vic

Constellations - Donmar Warehouse at Vaudeville Theatre

The Normal Heart at National Theatre - Olivier

The Tragedy Of Macbeth at Almeida Theatre

NOËL COWARD/GEOFFREY JOHNSON AWARD FOR BEST ENTERTAINMENT OR COMEDY PLAY

The Choir Of Man at Arts Theatre

Pantoland At The Palladium at The London Palladium

Pride And Prejudice* (*Sort Of) at Criterion Theatre - WINNER

The Shark Is Broken at Ambassadors Theatre

MAGIC RADIO BEST MUSICAL REVIVAL

Anything Goes at Barbican Theatre

Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse Theatre - WINNER

Spring Awakening at Almeida Theatre

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Jon Morrell for Anything Goes at Barbican Theatre

Christopher Oram for Frozen at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Tom Scutt for Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse Theatre

Catherine Zuber for Moulin Rouge! The Musical at Piccadilly Theatre - WINNER

D&B AUDIOTECHNIK AWARD FOR BEST SOUND DESIGN

Ian Dickinson for 2:22 A Ghost Story at Noël Coward Theatre

Carolyn Downing for Life Of Pi at Wyndham's Theatre

Nick Lidster for Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse Theatre - WINNER

Gareth Owen for Back To The Future - The Musical at Adelphi Theatre

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE OR NEW ORCHESTRATIONS

Anything Goes - New Orchestrations: Bill Elliott, David Chase and Rob Fisher at Barbican Theatre

Back To The Future - The Musical - Composers: Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard; Orchestrations: Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook at Adelphi Theatre

Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical - Orchestrator: Simon Hale at Lyric Theatre - WINNER

Life Of Pi - Composer: Andrew T. Mackay at Wyndham's Theatre

BEST THEATRE CHOREOGRAPHER

Finn Caldwell for Life Of Pi at Wyndham's Theatre

Julia Cheng for Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse Theatre

Kathleen Marshall for Anything Goes at Barbican Theatre - WINNER

Sonya Tayeh for Moulin Rouge! The Musical at Piccadilly Theatre

BLUE-I THEATRE TECHNOLOGY AWARD FOR BEST SET DESIGN

Tim Hatley for Design and Nick Barnes & Finn Caldwell for Puppets for Life Of Pi at Wyndham's Theatre - WINNER

Tim Hatley for Design and Finn Ross for Video Design for Back To The Future - The Musical at Adelphi Theatre

Derek McLane for Moulin Rouge! The Musical at Piccadilly Theatre

Tom Scutt for Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse Theatre

WHITE LIGHT AWARD FOR BEST LIGHTING DESIGN

Neil Austin for Frozen at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Isabella Byrd for Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse Theatre

Tim Lutkin for Back To The Future - The Musical at Adelphi Theatre

Tim Lutkin and Andrzej Goulding for Life Of Pi at Wyndham's Theatre - WINNER

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN OPERA

Christine Rice for her performance in 4/4 at Royal Opera House

takis for set and costume design of HMS Pinafore by English National Opera at London Coliseum

Peter Whelan and the Irish Baroque Orchestra for Bajazet at Royal Opera House - Linbury Theatre - WINNER

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DANCE

Acosta Danza for De Punta A Cabo in 100% Cuban at Sadler's Wells

Dancers for NDT2 Tour at Sadler's Wells

Arielle Smith for her choreography of Jolly Folly in Reunion by English National Ballet at Sadler's Wells - WINNER

Edward Watson for his performance in The Dante Project at Royal Opera House

BEST NEW DANCE PRODUCTION

Draw From Within by Rambert Dance Company at Sadler's Wells

Revisor by Crystal Pite and Jonathon Young / Kidd Pivot at Sadler's Wells - WINNER

Transverse Orientation by Dimitris Papaioannou at Dance Umbrella / Sadler's Wells

BEST NEW OPERA PRODUCTION

Bajazet at Royal Opera House - Linbury Theatre

The Cunning Little Vixen by English National Opera at London Coliseum

Jenůfa at Royal Opera House - WINNER

Theodora at Royal Opera House

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN AFFILIATE THEATRE

10 Nights at Bush Theatre

Folk at Hampstead Theatre Downstairs

The Invisible Hand at Kiln Theatre

Old Bridge at Bush Theatre - WINNER

A Place For We at Park Theatre

SIR PETER HALL AWARD FOR BEST DIRECTOR

Rebecca Frecknall for Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse Theatre - WINNER

Michael Longhurst for Constellations - Donmar Warehouse at Vaudeville Theatre

Kathleen Marshall for Anything Goes at Barbican Theatre

Max Webster for Life Of Pi at Wyndham's Theatre