Seagen Wins $42M Patent Claim Against Daiichi In Cancer Drug Case

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ALNY the leading RNAi therapeutics company, announced today that it has separately filed suit in United States District Court for the District of Delaware against Pfizer, Inc. and Moderna, Inc., seeking damages for infringement of U.S. Patent No. 11,246,933 (the "'933 Patent") in the parties' manufacture and sale of their messenger RNA (mRNA) COVID-19 vaccines. The patent relates to Alnylam's biodegradable cationic lipids that are foundational to the success of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. The complaints can be accessed on Alnylam's website (Pfizer and Moderna).

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 28 DAYS AGO