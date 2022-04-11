ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Snags OT win over Nashville

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

DeSmith stopped 33 shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Predators. The 30-year-old goalie...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
markerzone.com

PENGUINS FORWARD EVGENI MALKIN TO HAVE A HEARING WITH DOPS (W/VIDEO)

The National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced on Monday that Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin will have a hearing for cross-checking Nashville Predators defenceman Mark Borowiecki. At the end of the second period during Sunday's game, Malkin and Borowiecki were engaged in a scrum, which saw the Penguins...
NASHVILLE, TN
NBC Sports

Evgeni Malkin suspended 4 games for cross-checking Borowiecki

The NHL suspended Penguins star Evgeni Malkin a whopping four games for cross-checking Predators defenseman Mark Borowiecki. Watch the video explanation above for more on why the NHL suspended Malkin for four games. Evgeni Malkin suspended 4 game(s) for cross-checking Mark Borowiecki. This marks the second time the NHL suspended...
NHL
ClutchPoints

NHL Odds: Rangers vs. Flyers prediction, odds, pick and more – 4/13/2022

The New York Rangers are stuck with 100 points, but they have a golden opportunity to get over the hundred-point mark later tonight when they go up against the struggling Philadelphia Flyers, who are virtually out of playoff contention. The Flyers are fresh off a forgettable loss to the Washington Capitals. Will the Rangers add to the headaches of Philadelphia? Or will the Flyers dig deep enough to score an upset over a division rival? With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NHL odds series, which includes our Rangers-Flyers prediction, odds, and pick we have laid out below.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
City
Nashville, TN
NHL

UBS Keys to the Game: Islanders vs Penguins

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (33-29-9) VS PITTSBURGH PENGUINS (42-22-10) 7:30 PM ET | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS. The New York Islanders return home after five straight games on the road, seeking a win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night at UBS Arena. The Islanders fell to the St. Louis...
ELMONT, NY
ClutchPoints

NHL Odds: Canadiens vs. Blue Jackets prediction, odds and pick – 4/13/2022

The Montreal Canadiens will head down into Ohio to take on the Columbus Blue Jackets tonight. These two teams have met twice so far this season where the Blue Jackets won both games. Both of these teams will not be making playoffs this season either, so it’s more of a “give a positive moment for the fans” kind of game. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a Canadiens-Blue Jackets prediction and pick.
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS Sports

Rays' Randy Arozarena: Sitting Monday

Arozarena will sit Monday against Oakland, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Arozarena started all three games in the opening series against the Orioles, grabbing three hits. The Rays will turn to their depth throughout the season to give the regulars plenty of rest, however, and it's Arozarena's turn to sit this time around. Josh Lowe will get the start in left field.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Yardbarker

Bruins to host Penguins in 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park

After over a decade, the NHL outdoor experience is returning to Boston — and the Bruins will face off against one of their biggest Eastern Conference rivals. ESPN's Kevin Weekes reported early Wednesday that the Pittsburgh Penguins have been tapped to faceoff against the B's on January 2 as the yearly outdoor festivities move to Fenway Park.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penguin#Nhl#Hockey#Sports#Predators
CBS Sports

Pirates' Cole Tucker: Won't start Wednesday

Tucker is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs. Tucker will take a seat for the second time in the Pirates' five games to open the season while Hoy Park picks up a start in right field. At least until Pittsburgh returns Anthony Alford (wrist) from the injured list, Tucker should have a clear path to a near-everyday role, but he's not provided much fantasy value at the moment. Over his three starts, Tucker has gone hitless in 10 at-bats.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Daniel Bard: Blows save chance

Bard (1-0) allowed a solo home run in the ninth inning to blow the save, though he also was awarded a win, Monday against Texas. Bard entered the game in the ninth inning with a one-run lead. He retired the first two batters he faced but allowed a pinch-hit solo home run to Willie Calhoun to blow his first save of the season. The Colorado offense picked him up one inning later, so Bard did manage to secure a win despite the stumble. Though early, Bard has been used in each of the Rockies' save situations to this point in the campaign, so he appears to be the preferred closer.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Sits for first time

Kelenic will sit for the first time this season Monday against the Twins. Kelenic started the first three games of the year, going 1-for-11 with five strikeouts and a steal. He'll get a rest Monday even with righty Dylan Bundy on the mound for Minnesota. Jesse Winker will be the left fielder, with Adam Frazier resting his legs as the designated hitter.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Connor Brogdon: Sent to Triple-A

Brogdon was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley after Wednesday's 9-6 loss to the Mets, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports. Brogdon surrendered two runs over two-thirds of an inning during Wednesday's loss, and he'll head down to the minors in favor of a fresh arm. He had a 3.43 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 50:18 K:BB over 57.2 innings for Philadelphia last season and is likely to rejoin the big-league club before too long.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Nashville Predator
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Albert Pujols: On bench for third straight

Pujols is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Pujols was deployed as the Cardinals' designated hitter in Thursday's season-opening win, but the starting assignment appeared to be mostly ceremonial while he donned a St. Louis uniform for the first time since the 2011 campaign. He'll now be on the bench for the third game in a row, as manager Oliver Marmol goes with Lars Nootbaar as the team's DH. Pujols' future starting opportunities will likely be limited mostly to left-handed pitching.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Shorthanded Penguins Collect a Point against Islanders

The Penguins earned a point in a 5-4 shootout loss to the New York Islanders on Tuesday, but were unable to secure their 16th-straight playoff berth, as they would have needed a regulation win for that to happen tonight. The two teams will meet again on Thursday in Pittsburgh to close out their home-and-home series.
ELMONT, NY
CBS Sports

Braves' Max Fried: Drilled by comebacker in start

Fried was removed midway through the sixth inning of his start Wednesday against the Nationals, shortly after being struck in the right leg by a Nelson Cruz comebacker to the mound, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. He covered 5.1 frames in the outing and gave up three runs (two earned) on seven hits and no walks while striking out four.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Braves' Jacob Webb: DFA'd by Atlanta

Webb was designated for assignment by Atlanta on Tuesday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. Webb failed to make the Opening Day roster and has now lost his spot on Atlanta's 40-man roster. The 28-year-old had a 1.39 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 28:12 K:BB over 32.1 innings during 2019, but he had a 4.19 ERA and 1.51 WHIP last year. Atlanta selected the contract of Jackson Stephens in a corresponding move.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy