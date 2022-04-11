Mario Batali Sexual Misconduct Case Back In Court Monday

A Florida father accused of murdering his entire family inside his luxury home near Walt Disney World broke down during his testimony and blamed the deaths on his wife. Anthony Todt, 46, the "Disney Dad" accused of multiple murders, faces four counts of homicide in the 2019 killings of his wife, Megan Todt, and their three children, Alex, 3, Tyler, 11, and Zoe, 4. Police also claim the man killed the family dog, Breezy. According to the New York Daily News, Mr Todt is a therapist from Connecticut, and had been living with the bodies for weeks before police...
A Northern California wife and mother of two who was accused of faking her own kidnapping in 2016 has signed a guilty plea, according to federal prosecutors in California and documents obtained by Law&Crime. Sherri Papini was charged with making false statements to a federal law enforcement officer and engaging...
Two Buffalo police officers who were suspended without pay for shoving a 75-year-old man to the ground at a Black Lives Matter protest on June 4, 2020, and later charged with second-degree assault, are reportedly been cleared of wrongdoing by an arbitrator on Friday (April 8). Officers Robert McCabe, 32,...
A Colombian man who has been on the lam for nearly three decades since he was convicted in absentia of killing his wife has been located in a Boston suburb, the FBI said. William Hernando Usma Acosta, 61, was arrested by federal authorities on Wednesday, the FBI said in a statement. Acosta, who has been living locally under the alias Carlos Alberto Rendon, was arrested on his way to work in Waltham, authorities said.
A former Food Network star from the Upstate and her husband are due in court later this week. Ariel Robinson and her husband Austin Robinson both if Simpsonville are charged in the 2021 death of their three year old, foster daughter Victoria Smith.
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami-Dade police officer was convicted Thursday for unlawfully tackling a woman to the ground and then writing a false arrest report.
It happened in March of 2019.
Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo is seen on body camera footage tackling Dyma Loving, who had called police when her neighbor allegedly pointed a shotgun on her.
When police arrived, Loving was the one who ended up in handcuffs, and then in jail.
Thursday, jurors deliberated for a little over an hour and convicted Giraldo of battery and official misconduct.
He faces up to five years in prison.
Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle released the following statement on Twitter:
“We will continue doing what we can to hold officers who violate the law accountable, because when a law enforcement officer commits a crime, it truly eats at the trust they need to keep our residents & communities safe.”
A strip-search of a 15-year-old girl by police at her school in east London should be looked at as a case of gross misconduct, the mayor of London says. Teachers at her Hackney school called the Met Police after wrongly suspecting her of carrying cannabis in 2020. A safeguarding report...
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has called for the officers who strip searched a black schoolgirl while on her period to be charged with gross misconduct after a report found racism had a role in their decision.A safeguarding report found that the "traumatic" search by Metropolitan Police officers at the end of 2020 took place at the girl's school without another adult present, and in the knowledge that she was menstruating.
