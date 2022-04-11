ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Ollie Wines hits back at claims his heart irregularity is linked to the COVID jab as Port Adelaide star insists his health scare is 'completely unrelated' to the vaccine

By Ollie Lewis For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Ollie Wines has refuted claims that his health scare last weekend was linked to the Covid jab, insisting that his heart irregularity was 'completely unrelated' to the vaccine.

Wines, 27, was withdrawn during the first half of Port's dismal defeat by reigning premiers Melbourne, with the Brownlow Medallist spending a night in hospital where an irregular heartbeat was discovered.

He was released on Friday and spent the weekend under medical observation, and won't be involved in the Power's Round 5 clash against Carlton.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Ffzj_0f5fkXHY00
Port Adelaide star Ollie Wines has hit back at claims his health scare was related to the jab

Wines' medical scare has been the subject of debate, with pundits on Channel 9's Footy Show speculating that his heart palpitations were related to the Covid vaccine.

However, Wines insists that the two are 'completely unrelated' and explained that his experience is 'pretty common' among elite athletes.

'It's nothing to do with that. It's completely unrelated,' Wines said on Monday, speaking outside Calvary Hospital.

'It's more a heart rhythm issue that is pretty common in elderly people and elite athletes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41G5nH_0f5fkXHY00
The 27-year-old was withdrawn from the Power's defeat by Melbourne with heart palpitations
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ziOaN_0f5fkXHY00
Tests detected a heart irregularity but Wines insists that the issue is 'completely unrelated' to the Covid vaccine after speculation from pundits on Channel 9's Footy Show 

'Once it was explained to me it was very reassuring and there's not too many long-term effects.

'The prognosis is really positive. I've got a few more tests to come and to see the cardiologist again but at this stage it's not a big issue.'

Wines will undergo further tests but hopes not to miss too much footy in the coming weeks.

'There were a few little issues but they've been rectified now,' he added.

'I'll miss this week at this stage but there are some more tests to look into this week just to get a bit of an idea of a time frame but hopefully not too much footy.

'It was (a bit scary) during the game and then after the game when I went off to hospital and they rushed me off when they saw something was wrong, but the Calvary staff, the cardiologist and nurses there were so reassuring and really put my mind at ease.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RGt3K_0f5fkXHY00
Anderson posted this message on Instagram for his fans and he is hopeful of returning to AFL action this Friday against the Bulldogs.

The Australian Government's Department of Health has confirmed that there is a small increased risk of pericarditis and/or myocarditis in people who have received messenger RNA Covid-19 vaccines including the Pfizer and Moderna jabs.

'Symptoms of myocarditis or pericarditis typically appear within 1 to 5 days of vaccination. People who experience any of these symptoms after having an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine should seek prompt medical attention,' the government website says.

Wines' comments come after North Melbourne star Jed Anderson revealed he developed the heart condition pericarditis after getting his second Covid vaccination in order to continue his AFL career.

Anderson had been reluctant to get his second jab after he experienced an adverse reaction from his initial vaccination. All AFL players are required to be double-vaccinated which led to a standoff between Anderson and the club.

Eventually, he got the second vaccination and was then hospitalised with pericarditis which is a swelling and irritation of the thin, sac-like membrane surrounding the heart.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Family of terminally ill girl with ‘days to live’ can’t afford heating due to soaring energy costs

The mother of a terminally ill girl with just “days to live” says she can’t afford to keep the heating on due to the cost of living crisis. Anastasia Hazell, seven, was diagnosed with an incurable brain tumour last March and given just one year to live.Mother Alexandra Hazell, 35, said that she is struggling to keep the heating on in the family’s home as her daughter’s condition deteriorates.Alexandra said: “The cost of living has just skyrocketed. We’ve had to turn the heating off twice.“We just want to spend time with her but all my time is spent worrying about...
Daily Mail

Unhappy Piers Morgan insists Joe Root was 'let down BADLY' by his England team-mates and claims they would've been worse without his 'outstanding batting'... as Michael Vaughan and his club Yorkshire pay tribute following his resignation as Test captain

Joe Root was 'let down badly' by his England team-mates during the dire run of results that led to his resignation as Test captain, Piers Morgan has claimed. England great Root announced he was stepping down on Thursday following a sequence of one win in 17 Test matches, including a 1-0 series loss in the Caribbean that was part of a sequence of five straight series defeats.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ollie Wines
Person
Jed Anderson
Daily Mail

Joe Root's lack of tactical acumen too often cost England dear and change had to happen... ridiculous schedules never helped but two Ashes maulings and one Test win in 17 proved unbearable - he failed to live up to the expectations as a red-ball captain

Joe Root could never quite become the captain England wanted him to be. He said all the right things, and occasionally did them too – but not often enough, and increasingly not when it mattered. In the end, the burden of one Test win in 17 proved unbearable. He...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Desperate Manchester United fans urge Elon Musk to ditch his $41bn bid to take over Twitter and buy their club instead, with one pleading: 'Spend a few billion on the best players, put Tesla on the jerseys and win every trophy imaginable'

Entrepreneur Elon Musk has been urged to buy Manchester United by their desperate fans. Musk, 50, who is the owner of Tesla, has submitted a bid in the region of $41billion (£31.3bn) to buy popular social media network Twitter. The Pretoria-born investor has a net worth of around $265bn...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'Here's to a sexier body!' Jaime Winstone says she feels 'incredible' after signing up for hikes, bike rides and a plant based diet at intense fitness retreat Body Camp in Mallorca

Jaime Winstone said she feels 'incredible' after completing a gruelling body boot camp in Majorca. The week long programme at the rural country retreat includes stunning bike rides, scenic hikes and offers a plant based menu. Taking to her Instagram account on Friday, actress Jaime, 36, revealed how impressed she...
FITNESS
Daily Mail

Sean Dyche 'lost Burnley's players a while ago' and his influence waned following their 2018 Europa League exit... he'll be remembered as an all-time great but losing that spark resulted in his bizarrely-timed sacking in a relegation battle

The end might have finally come on Friday but Sean Dyche's Burnley first ceased to truly exist in late August 2018. Two legs against Olympiacos turned the people who really matter inside a dressing room away from him. Not completely, but enough to contribute to a slow decline. Dyche loyalists,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Palpitations#Port Adelaide#Jab#Heart Rhythm#Covid#Channel 9#Calvary Hospital
Daily Mail

Emma Raducanu WINS on Billie Jean King Cup debut as she produces her best performance since US Open win to beat Tereza Martincova in her first professional match on clay to level Britain's tie with the Czech Republic

Emma Raducanu produced her best performance since winning the US Open when she marked her senior clay court debut with a largely unexpected victory. Representing GB for the first time at senior level, she levelled the World Group eliminator tie at 1-1 versus the Czech Republic in beating Tereza Martincova 7-5 7-5 on Stvanice island in the capital.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

PAUL NEWMAN: Delusion ended and common sense prevailed, Joe Root deserved to go out on his own terms... but that there are no ideal successors is an indictment of the state of English cricket

It is good it ended this way. Good that Joe Root resigned as England captain before the ECB finally got their act together and sacked him. A decent man and one of England’s best ever batsmen deserved to go out on his own terms rather than being dragged kicking and screaming from a job he insisted he still wanted even in the Caribbean when all evidence demanded he must go.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

335K+
Followers
30K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy