Search for Ariana Taylor continues after body reportedly found in Gary turns out to be lifelike doll

GARY, IND (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - It seemed like there was a major development Sunday in the search for missing Gary woman Ariana Taylor after Gary police announced a body was found in a grassy area.

The 23-year-old went missing on April 2 and police found her car last Monday crashed off I-65.

Over the weekend, friends and family stood by waiting for answers.

“The coroner’s van came up the street and the feeling was indescribable because my heart dropped, like, is this her?” Kevin Collins, from Chicago-based security team KC Bodyguards, told CBS 2.

Hours later, police discovered it was not a body they found, but rather a life-sized rubber silicone doll.

“I just didn't understand how the Gary Police Department, along with the paramedics, couldn’t notice off the bat that this wasn’t a real human being,” added Collins.

Police explained the confusion by saying there was a sheet over the doll which couldn’t be removed until the coroner arrived on scene.

Now, the search for Taylor continues as police say they’re still investigating.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio live here.