Palm Beach, FL

Artist's colorful paintings capture Palm Beach icons in exhibit at Ann Norton Sculpture Garden

By Jane Moore
The Palm Beach Post
 2 days ago
An upbeat and colorful exhibit by New York-based artist Bradley Theodore has opened at the Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens and includes paintings of Palm Beach personalities Iris Apfel, Frances Fisher, Audrey Gruss, Karyn Lamb, Julie Cummings, and Caroline and Francesca Rafferty, who all sat for Theodore’s portrait paintings during his spring residency.

The exhibit, "Bradley Theodore in the Garden of the Palms," is up through June 30 and includes works on loan in the historic home’s galleries, as well as two large sculptures in the garden.

Theodore, a multi-disciplinary artist, is best known for his use of saturated colors and vivid subject matter that results in vibrant, bold and chromatic paintings and sculptures that depict contemporary pop culture and fashion royalty.

His work includes paintings of fashion influencers such as Kate Moss and Tom Ford, campaigns for brands such as Moët & Chandon champagne and Moleskine art supplies, as well as working with the hip-hop collective Wu-Tang Clan.

The resulting artwork has been displayed in a wide variety of formats and locations, from murals on the streets of New York, Tokyo and Milan to solo exhibitions in London to logos for Leica Camera and the board game Monopoly. Theodore also was the official artist for the 2016 U.S. Open tennis tournament.

He was born in the Turks and Caicos and studied at the School of Visual Arts in New York.

“Working outside in the garden painting, I feel like I am freestyling in the moment,” said Theodore, who has been working in Ann Norton’s artist studio since January. “Painting here in the garden, it’s like I’m capturing and freezing time, not necessarily as an image, but freeze it as an emotion.

''So when I’m painting it’s like jazz, whatever comes out, comes out. Sometimes I sit in my studio for months and don’t paint anything, just researching and thinking. So it just takes that moment of feeling that when it’s perfect, it’s perfect ... a whole life is immediately thrown on the paper.”

Some of the pieces in the show are on loan, including a prominent piece titled “The Last Supper,” which Theodore was working on at the same time as he went to see the original mural that Leonardo da Vinci painted in the dining room of the former convent Santa Maria delle Grazie in Milan.

“The staff actually recognized me when I went to see it,” said Theodore. “I had seen the mural and was walking through the bookstore and a few of the people were asking ‘Aren’t you Bradley Theodore?’ It was wild — I got a picture with the whole staff, definitely wild.”

The pandemic hasn’t slowed Theodore down from his travels or creative output. Just in the last few months he has been to Dubai, Milan and Venice, where he studied glass blowing.

“The glass blowing experience in Venice was so amazing because it’s an ancient technique, but none of it is written down. Each artist does it their own way, and they don’t share their technique with the other glass blowers. I was privy to get into each of the studios and see the different guys at work. It was wonderful to see that, and then come back here to this beautiful garden. This is what life’s about.”

Frances Fisher of Palm Beach was one of the subjects who sat for the show. She was painted by Theodore while she sat in front of Ann Norton’s sculpture “Gateway 1,” a 26-foot sculpture created by Norton using North Carolina brick and completed in 1974. The sculpture resembles a Romanesque arch, with an imposing and sturdy foundation and a rounded top with a slender portal in the archway that allows light to filter through. The piece was restored courtesy of the ANSG Conservatory in honor of the Fisher family.

“I wanted to have my portrait painted here because this piece has a very spiritual context to me,” said Fisher, who was seated in a chair for nearly two hours while Theodore did his work. “I love this piece because Ann Norton called it a ‘window to the soul’ so it reminds me of church, with the light filtering through.”

Fisher chose her long white dress with sequins and embellishing at the neckline based on her idea of wanting something “ethereal, but also with some sparkle,” she said.

“It’s kind of nice to have a different background than in a studio, and (we) can kind of talk and he tells stories while he’s painting. He’s a multi-tasker,” Fisher said. “My favorite place to be is in my own garden, so I thought it was so special to be outside in this garden for this portrait.

“I love this whole project because we haven’t had anything like this here (at ANSG). It brings in so many people that care about the arts and the community into this special place.”

Margaret Horgan, managing director for the ANSG, noted that “It was Ann Norton’s intention for her gardens to be a place where people could appreciate art in a tranquil setting and for visiting artists to show their work.

“We are extremely proud of this exhibition and how it creates something for our entire community, just like Ann Norton would have wanted.”

If you go

What: "Bradley Theodore in the Garden of the Palms" runs through June 30

Where: Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens, 253 Barcelona Road, West Palm Beach

Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday

Admission: Free for members, $15 for non-member adults, $10 for seniors (65 and older), $7 for students and free for children under 5

Info: Visit ansg.org or call 561-832-5328

The Palm Beach Post

