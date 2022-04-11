ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Nearly HALF of teachers in England plan to quit within the next five years due to 'unmanageable' workloads, poor pay and concerns over trust from public and government, poll reveals

By Jack Wright For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Nearly half of teachers in England are planning to quit within the next five years due to an influx in 'workload, constant monitoring and paperwork' caused partly by on-off Covid school closures, a poll has found.

The National Education Union (NEU) published data today revealing that 44% of teachers plan to leave the profession by 2027, ahead of the union's annual conference in Bournemouth this week.

In a survey of 1,788 teachers, around a fifth (22%) said they would leave within two years while more than half (52%) said their workload was 'unmanageable' or 'unmanageable most of the time' – up from 35% in 2021.

For those planning to leave within two years, workload was the key motivation for 65% of respondents, while concerns about the level of trust in teachers from the public and Government were also a significant factor.

Teachers said schools were finding it difficult to fill vacancies, leading to a doubling up of roles, with 73% reporting the issue had got worse since the start of the pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N1o9m_0f5fkHPA00
Nearly half of teachers in England are planning to quit within the next five years due to an influx in 'workload, constant monitoring and paperwork' caused partly by on-off Covid school closures, a poll has found (stock image) 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ylvZc_0f5fkHPA00
For those who had thought about stress at work, two thirds said they were stressed at least 60% of the time, with one reporting that stretched staffing had left teachers 'close to burnout'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40TWCd_0f5fkHPA00
Teachers said schools were finding it difficult to fill vacancies, leading to a doubling up of roles, with 73% reporting the issue had got worse since the start of the pandemic

Key findings of the NEU's State of Education survey

According to the NEU's State of Education survey:

They also cited pay and accountability as reasons to consider leaving, with one telling the NEU: 'I am desperate to get out of education due to workload, constant monitoring and paperwork.'

One teacher said: 'People leave and then their responsibilities [are] added to another role.'

Another described how 'everything is pared to the bone', adding: 'We have increased leadership responsibilities but our time to carry this out has been axed. Classes are covered by teaching assistants on a regular basis, as if this is perfectly satisfactory.'

Two thirds of secondary school teachers (66%) said the issue of teaching assistant and support staff posts had got worse since March 2020. One respondent said there were 'far too few' teaching assistants and they were being asked to cover classes more than ever before.

For those who had thought about stress at work, two thirds said they were stressed at least 60% of the time, with one reporting that stretched staffing had left teachers 'close to burnout'.

Dr Mary Bousted, joint general secretary of the NEU, said that successive education secretaries had 'failed to get a grip on the issues facing teachers' and called on the Government to take steps to 'right the ship'.

She said the Government should not simply accept that high workload was a problem, but that it had 'played a starring role in many of the contributing factors'.

'We remain a profession with amongst the highest number of unpaid working hours, and we are still well above the international average for hours worked by teachers,' she said.

'This is simply unsustainable and can only lead to burn-out.

'Our survey findings show that whether it be recruitment targets missed, talented teachers leaving the profession, the pernicious effects of a punitive and deeply flawed inspection system, or the effect of real-terms cuts to pay over many years, a national policy decision is always the villain of the piece.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49SMFC_0f5fkHPA00
Another described how 'everything is pared to the bone', adding: 'We have increased leadership responsibilities but our time to carry this out has been axed'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qT3KY_0f5fkHPA00
They also cited pay and accountability as reasons to consider leaving
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gatbA_0f5fkHPA00
Dr Mary Bousted, joint general secretary of the NEU, said that successive education secretaries had 'failed to get a grip on the issues facing teachers' (file image) 

Dr Bousted added that teaching was a 'great and fulfilling job', which people entered because they wanted to make a difference.

'Yet the Government makes this more difficult, and if we are to collectively do the right thing for young people then we must be able to deliver the education they deserve. That change must come from the top.'

A Department for Education (DfE) spokesperson said: 'We recognise the pressure that staff in schools and colleges have been under and are enormously grateful to them for their efforts, resilience, and service now and throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

'Teaching remains an attractive and fulfilling profession. The number of teachers in our schools remains high, with more than 461,000 teachers working in schools across the country – 20,000 more than in 2010.

'We have taken and will continue to take action to improve teacher and leader workload and wellbeing, working proactively with the sector to understand the drivers behind such issues and improve our policies and interventions.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Virginia home listed for $800,000 in cash warns the new owner won't have any access to the lower level and can't even view it - because another person will be LIVING there with NO LEASE

An $800,000 home has hit the market in Fairfax, Virginia — and it comes with its very own squatter. The listing for the five-bedroom, three-bathroom house has baffled social media users with its bizarre warning that any buyer will have to agree to have someone living on the lower level — with no lease.
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Family of terminally ill girl with ‘days to live’ can’t afford heating due to soaring energy costs

The mother of a terminally ill girl with just “days to live” says she can’t afford to keep the heating on due to the cost of living crisis. Anastasia Hazell, seven, was diagnosed with an incurable brain tumour last March and given just one year to live.Mother Alexandra Hazell, 35, said that she is struggling to keep the heating on in the family’s home as her daughter’s condition deteriorates.Alexandra said: “The cost of living has just skyrocketed. We’ve had to turn the heating off twice.“We just want to spend time with her but all my time is spent worrying about...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Teachers#Workloads#England#Uk#Covid#Neu#State Of Education
Daily Mail

Ofgem will probe if UK energy firms are raising customer direct debits 'by more than is necessary' as prices soar and cost of living crisis bites

Energy regulator Ofgem has warned gas and electricity suppliers that they will face fines and possibly losing their licences if they try to rip off consumers during the cost of living crisis. The regulator said it was reviewing the amount firms were increasing direct debits following the 'unprecedented 54 per...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Britain's most affordable places to buy a home revealed: Scotland and the North dominate where buyers pay far less than the average four times combined salary

House hunters battling both inflation and rapidly rising house prices may be more interested than usual in a list of Britain's most affordable places to live. The list, revealed by the property website Zoopla, looks at average local house prices compared to the combined income of an average two-earner household in the same location and is dominated by locations in Scotland and the North.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

British Airways stopped Ukrainian family from boarding flight to the UK despite turning up with the correct travel documents - because grandmother had lost her passport

British Airways has apologised after family of Ukrainian refugees were barred from boarding their flight despite all three passengers having the correct documentation. The family, which included an eight-year-old girl, had fled their home in Kharkiv, northeast Ukraine, which has faced some of the most devastating attacks from Russian troops since the invasion began on February 24.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

335K+
Followers
30K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy