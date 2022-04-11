ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You’re using Sky TV WRONG – three must-know hacks including saving money on your bills

By Jamie Harris
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
SKY Q is filled with options to make your viewing experience right for you - and some are even more important with a cost of living crisis on our hands.

Tucked under the bonnet of your box are several settings you can change to get the best out of it.

Get the most out of your Sky Q box Credit: Alamy

So give some of these little known hacks a go.

How to make Sky Q go into standby when not in use

With a cost of living crisis, it's a good idea to look at all your electronic devices and see whether they're wasting energy.

With both Sky Q and Sky Q Mini, there is a handy standby option, which kicks in when the box is not in use.

To set it up, go to the main Settings page and select Preferences, then Standby Mode.

From there, you can choose between Eco, Active or None.

Eco, which is Sky's is recommended setting out of the box, goes into low power mode between 2.30am and 5:45am.

But it won't kick in until any scheduled recordings are complete.

Active, on the other hand, only goes into standby after a period of inactivity.

None, will not switch on any standby option at all, which uses more electricity.

Bring back shows you accidentally deleted

If you pressed the wrong button and deleted a TV show or movie by mistake, all is not lost.

There is a way to restore it.

All you need to do is hit the Sky button on your remote and head over to the Recordings page.

From there, find Manage, then Deleted.

Now, you'll see everything you've previously deleted and there's an option called Undelete you can use to restore anything.

You can also use Delete Forever to remove everything permanently - though there's no going back from that one.

See what's using up your storage

Your Sky Q box can clog up quite easily, especially if you have several series to record.

When you've almost maxed out on space, it can be hard to tell who the culprit is.

But there is a part on Sky Q that reveals exactly what is hogging all the room, so you know where you need to trim down.

Press the Sky button on the remote and go to Manage.

Select Disk space, and on this screen you'll see what's taking up space.

Sky Q was launched in 2016 Credit: Alamy
