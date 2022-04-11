ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Warning to anyone who’s had Covid over ‘irreversible’ damage to the brain

By Vanessa Chalmers
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uySXy_0f5fkAE500

COVID survivors have been warned that the brain could be irreversibly harmed by the virus.

The major organ has been shown in dozens of studies to be damaged in even the mildest forms of Covid illness.

'Brain fog', difficulty concentrating and memory problems have all been reported, with some encouraging studies suggesting most people see improvements in six to nine months.

The new study, by researchers at the University of Oxford, looked at people in the UK over the age of 50 who had a mild case of Covid.

All 785 participants were in the UK Biobank, a large database for medical research, and had two brain scans 38 months aparts.

A total of 401 participants had tested positive for Covid in between the two scans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TWfZA_0f5fkAE500https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OlQKe_0f5fkAE500

The study found a number of effects on the brain, on average 4.5 months following infection.

Covid survivors had a greater reduction in grey matter thickness and tissue damage in regions of the brain associated with smell.

They had a reduction in whole brain size and, after performing a number of tests, showed a drop in cognitive function.

The effects ranged from 0.2 to 2 per cent additional change compared with the participants who had not been infected.

Professor Gwenaëlle Douaud, lead author on the study, said: “Despite the infection being mild for 96 per cent of our participants, we saw a greater loss of grey matter volume, and greater tissue damage in the infected participants.

“They also showed greater decline in their mental abilities to perform complex tasks, and this mental worsening was partly related to these brain abnormalities.

“All these negative effects were more marked at older ages.

“A key question for future brain imaging studies is to see if this brain tissue damage resolves over the longer term.”

It is not clear at this stage if the effects on the brain are reversible.

Professor Stephen Smith, senior author on the study, said: “The fact that we have the pre-infection scan helps us distinguish brain changes related to the infection from differences that may have pre-existed in their brains.”

The evidence is stacking up

The study, published in the journal Nature in March, echoes the findings of a number of others.

Researchers at Tulane University reported findings last week based on studying primates, which are used in studies for the likeness to humans.

They found severe brain swelling and injury linked to reduced blood flow or oxygen to the brain.

They also found evidence of small bleeds, neuron damage and death - even in primates that didn't have a severe illness.

Lead investigator Dr Tracy Fischer said: "Because the subjects didn’t experience significant respiratory symptoms, no one expected them to have the severity of disease that we found in the brain.

“But the findings were distinct and profound, and undeniably a result of the infection.”

Meanwhile, researchers - including from the universities of Imperial College London and Cambridge - found that Covid can cause a “substantial drop” in intelligence.

The findings came from a series of tests on memory, reasoning, planning and problem solving on more than 81,300 people.

People who had been on a ventilator during their Covid sickness were most likely to see a decline in scores.

In a classic intelligence test, they would have lost the equivalent of seven points in IQ, the team claimed.

The study said: "These results accord with reports of long-Covid, where 'brain fog', trouble concentrating and difficulty finding the correct words are common.

“The deficits were of substantial effect size for people who had been hospitalised.”

Another study reassured that “brain fog” shouldn’t persist for more than a year.

Covid patients scored significantly worse in episodic memory and in their ability to sustain attention on a task over time.

However, Professor Masud Husain, of Oxford University, said it was “encouraging” that most people’s attention and memory return “largely to normal in six to nine months”.

He said: “We still do not understand the mechanisms that cause these cognitive deficit.”

Explain this...

A team in the US suggested brain fog symptoms were the result of the organ being starved of oxygen.

After autopsying Covid victims, scientists at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine found that large cells called megakaryocytes were taking up space and leaving less room for blood to pass through the brain freely.

According to Professor James Goodwin, the Director of Science and Research Impact at the Brain Health Network, it is thought that Covid gets into the brain through tightly sealed blood vessels which surround the organ.

But there is another explanation, he wrote in The Telegraph, and our own immune systems are to blame.

Sometimes the immune system goes into overdrive in response to a virus, releasing too many inflammatory molecules called cytokines.

This phenomenon, known as a cytokine storm, can injure healthy organs, including the brain, as well as the lungs and heart.

It has led to the death of many Covid victims, and those who survive may have long-term damage.

The cytokine storm is typically more common in people who are unhealthy, have a long-term illness, are older or who have a high viral load, Prof Goodwin said.

Comments / 45

Tonya
2d ago

I’m not for vaccine but first time I got Covid was really bad and me and my friend feel like we had memory loss brain fog smell distortion etc got it two more times and it’s just been like a minor cold my body has built it’s own immunity to it now

Reply(7)
4
Related
deseret.com

70% of long COVID-19 patients suffer from these two symptoms

Close to 70% of long COVID-19 patients suffer from two specific symptoms a month after infection, according to a new study. Details: Researchers at the University of Cambridge recently found that about seven out of every 10 COVID-19 patients struggle with neurological issues in the months after infections. These patients...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Research#Brain Science#Brain Health#Brain Size#Brain Fog#The University Of Oxford#Biobank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
IFLScience

Wet Wipes May Be Behind A Disease Outbreak That's Hit Over 200 People

Wet wipes are the prime suspect in an unusual disease outbreak sweeping across hospitals in Norway. At least 239 people in 33 hospitals across Norway have fallen sick after being infected with the bacterium Pseudomonas aeruginosa, according to the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH). The outbreak was first reported...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Stroke: This commonly prescribed drug can triple your risk

Researchers from Bordeaux University have found that anti-nausea drugs could increase your risk of experiencing an ischaemic stroke. According to the NHS, ischaemic strokes are the most common type of stroke. They happen when a blood clot blocks the flow of blood and oxygen to the brain. What are antidopaminergic...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Mail

'It was either take them off, or I died': Father-of-six, 50, suffers PTSD after he had to have BOTH his legs amputated when he got Covid – but says 'I still beat the virus'

A father-of-six who had both of his legs amputated after testing positive for Covid on the first day of lockdown suffers from PTSD and still has nightmares about the procedure 'three or four times a week'. Scott Green, 50, was rushed to hospital after falling ill on March 24, 2020...
MENTAL HEALTH
thefreshtoast.com

This Behavior Can Be An Early Sign Of Dementia

Dementia is a cluster of conditions that affect older adults, with risks increasing as people age. Researchers now say this is a sign you may develop it. Dementia is a common concern for people over the age of 65. The condition, which is often confused with the normal symptoms of aging, affects 2 out of every 100 adults. Now, a new study has found a link between the condition and excessive naps.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
deseret.com

This major long COVID symptom happens 3 to 6 months later

An infection from the novel coronavirus increases your risk of serious blood clots months down the road, a new international study suggests. Driving the news: International scientists from the United Kingdom and Finland recently compared more than 1 million people in Sweden who caught COVID-19, per ABC News. What they...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Growing number of experts are saying fourth doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are NOT needed right now after FDA bypassed advisors to approve jab for Americans 50 and older: US Cases down 8% over the past week

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is receiving mounting opposition to its approval of fourth COVID-19 vaccine doses for all Americans aged 50 and older. The agency broke standard practice when it made the decision last month, electing not to take advice from a panel of independent experts. Some of those who would have advised on the decision are now voicing their objections to the authorization, and the lack of transparency the FDA displayed in the lead up to it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
389K+
Followers
18K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy