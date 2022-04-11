ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Expert: Spring swarms? Leave them 'bee'!

By Megan Lynch
KMOX News Radio
KMOX News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ab4DP_0f5fk8Xs00

SAINT LOUIS, MO (KMOX) - Over the next month you may see colonies of honey bees on the move. Experts say these spring swarms are harmless.

"Really that's when they are most docile," points out Clayton Lee, Past President Emeritus for the Missouri State Beekeepers Association. Lee says some people don't realize that, when they see a huge clump of bees in a tree. "Some of them panic and they'll spray them with an insecticide."

Lee says you can just leave them be. "99.9% percent of the time they're just in a holding pattern, they're just hanging out. Once in a while they'll stay there for a little bit, but usually they'll have scout bees that are looking for a home, and they're just taking a break on a branch."

He says it's a good sign to see swarms. It means there are healthy bee colonies in the area, doing so well, they are multiplying

If you're concerned, Lee says you can always contact a local beekeeper to move them. CLICK HERE for a link to the Missouri State Beekeepers Association.

@2022 Audacy (KMOX). All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hawk Eye

Purple martins return to Iowa, bringing promise of spring with them

LOCKRIDGE — In a sure sign that spring is here — Sunday is the first official day — the first purple martins of the year have been spotted in Iowa. Tim Millard, a purple martin enthusiast about 10 miles away from Mount Pleasant, saw a female on March 14 at his residence and reported the migratory bird sighting to the Purple Martin Conservation Association.
LOCKRIDGE, IA
Apartment Therapy

7 Super Easy Ways to Fight Off Pests This Spring (Before They Take Over)

Spring is officially here, and with it comes a whole horde of pests that can quietly invade your home if you’re not careful. From rogue ants on your kitchen counter to gnats swarming your houseplants to mice running amok in your basement, any type of pest infestation can make your life at home difficult. But rather than trying to find reactionary solutions on how to get rid of them, we can take steps to prevent them from coming in in the first place. Here are some easy things to do right now to prevent pests from taking over.
ANIMALS
Family Handyman

If You Plant This, Hummingbirds Will Flock to Your Home

Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. How to Grow a Hummingbird Mint Plant. Common name: Hummingbird mint. Agastache...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Saint Louis, MO Pets & Animals
Missouri State
Missouri Pets & Animals
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Lifestyle
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
The Georgia Sun

Giant lizards are invading South Georgia

Warming temperatures will have tegus on the move in southeast Georgia. Reporting sightings of tegus, alive or dead, is needed to keep the big, South American lizards from gaining a foothold in the state, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. DNR has been working with the public and...
GEORGIA STATE
The Guardian

Time the planting right and you’ll have blooming gladioli all summer long

Glads like the good life, so plant in a sunny spot, top-dress, stake the flower spikes, then enjoy their velvety hues. Last year, I went a little mad for gladioli and filled my allotment with them. I would wander back through the park from a day’s digging with armloads of the blooms to take home. It felt so decadent to have such huge flowers to fill the house with.
GARDENING
BobVila

12 Bulbs to Plant in the Spring for Showstopping Summer Blooms

Add drama to flower beds and patio containers with colorful summer flowering bulbs. Depending on your planting zone, some summer flower bulbs may require a little more work than the typical spring bulb because they are tender perennials that won’t survive freezing temperatures. If you want them to bloom again next summer, you’ll have to dig them up in the fall and store them through the winter until spring, which is when to plant summer bulbs.
GARDENING
Phys.org

Invasive ants hit Texas hard—now a killer fungus is coming for them

When crazy ants roll into new parts of Texas, the invasive species wipe out local insects and lizards, drive away birds, and even blind baby rabbits by spewing acid in their eyes. Scientists at the University of Texas at Austin now have good news: a naturally occurring fungus-like pathogen can...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honey Bees#Swarms
101.5 WPDH

I Completely Eliminated Squirrels From My Feeder, You Can Too

Hudson Valley squirrels are some of the most persistent creatures on earth, but I've finally discovered the key to eliminating them from our birdfeeder, and you can too. I've been at war with squirrels for over two decades. Ever since my wife and I moved into our home, we've been fascinated by the wildlife in our backyard. Our birdfeeder is a hotbed of activity all year long, with a mind-boggling number of bird species coming to visit on a daily basis.
HUDSON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Phys.org

Invading hordes of crazy ants may have finally met their kryptonite

When tawny crazy ants move into a new area, the invasive species is like an ecological wrecking ball—driving out native insects and small animals and causing major headaches for homeowners. But scientists at The University of Texas at Austin have good news, as they have demonstrated how to use a naturally occurring fungus to crush local populations of crazy ants. They describe their work this week in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
AUSTIN, TX
The Guardian

Poison, persecution and people: why Kenya’s raptors are disappearing

Darcy Ogada rarely spots raptors​ from her home in central Kenya any more. ​The birds were once ​a ​common​ ​​sight in the industrial town of Thika, 25 miles (40km) north of Nairobi, but the ​region’s ​forests are rapidly declining, and the few remaining raptor populations face the added threats of poison and persecution.
ANIMALS
KMOX News Radio

KMOX News Radio

Saint Louis, MO
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from St. Louis.

 https://www.audacy.com/kmox

Comments / 0

Community Policy