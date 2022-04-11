ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

Father accused of impregnating 14-year-old family member caught in Fulton County hotel

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Fulton County deputies have arrested a man accused of raping and impregnating a family member after a manhunt over the weekend. The Fulton County Sheriffs' Office says...

RESPECT HONESTY
2d ago

That monster, he should get what he deserves. Yet under these awful conditions, that poor child is expected to have that baby. this is wrong on so many levels

