In a series that saw both highs (a 17-0 win on Saturday) and lows (a 10-3 loss Sunday afternoon), it all came down to the final game with rivalry bragging rights on the line. Tensions were high in the top of the ninth inning Sunday night. Pitcher Griffin Lohman seemingly felt it more than anybody. The Boilermakers were in a high-scoring affair and needed one more out to steal a win and the series.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO