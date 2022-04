While the COVID-19 testing site at Yakima's State Fair Park will close on March 29 you'll still be able to find testing sites open in the Yakima Valley. Yakima Health District officials say for many months the site and staff provided invaluable access to COVID-19 testing for the community. “We are grateful for the staff and partners that helped provide low barrier, accessible COVID-19 testing to community members of our county." says Nathan Johnson, Local Emergency Response Coordinator, with the Yakima Health District.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 28 DAYS AGO