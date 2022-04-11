ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OPA gives favorable review of GWA finances

By Pacific News Center
 2 days ago

The Guam Waterworks Authority closed Fiscal Year 2021 with an increase in net income of $46.5 million, according to the Office of Public Accounting. Independent auditors Deloitte & Touche, LLP did not identify any material weaknesses or...

