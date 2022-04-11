ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OBITUARY: Terrance ‘Terry’ Kelty Morrison

By Jen Haley
Williamson Source
Williamson Source
 2 days ago
Terrance ‘Terry’ Kelty Morrison passed with peace at the age of 71 on April 4th, 2022 with his family at his side following complications from Alzheimer’s disease. His life’s journey began in 1950 in Youngstown, Ohio, moving to the Washington, DC metropolitan area as a young boy. He graduated from Bowie...

TENNESSEE STATE
