New Haven, CT

Activists Say Climate Change Policies Fail To Factor In Risks To LGBTQ+ Community

By Christine Woodside
Connecticut Health Investigative Team
Connecticut Health Investigative Team
 2 days ago
When it comes to environmental vulnerability, one group of people society often marginalizes has started to act up in Connecticut. Activists say one major category is missing when policymakers look at climate change preparation: the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer (LGBTQ+) community. An environmental activist movement for LGBTQ+ people has been...

compassionategal
2d ago

so done! we have homelessness across the board! most homeless people have mental illness or addicts and these things can affect anyone.

13
MomKnoze
1d ago

Your community is a risk to my family. You've all crossed the line and now I can't even look at you anymore. Stay away from my kids and future kids.

6
Mary Barbosa
2d ago

That’s not environment that’s homelessness. And there’s straight homeless also .

7
Connecticut Health Investigative Team

Connecticut Health Investigative Team

Hartford, CT
