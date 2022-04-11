ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Song Of The Day: The Aches — “Shoot!”

By Frances Tingle
This Live Album From DFW-Based Trio The Aches Is An Electrifying Punk Show That You Can Experience Anywhere. Welcome to Song of the Day, where we hip you to all the new local releases you should be caring about. By highlighting one new North Texas-sprung tune every week day, our hope...

ABOUT

Since bursting onto the scene in 2012, Central Track has developed a Teflon reputation as a collection of writers, photographers, designers, humorists and provocateurs that voraciously covers the rich cultural landscape of the Dallas region, while showcasing the wonderful diversity and fascinating blend of high- and low-brow aesthetics that this city so uniquely boasts in its music, food, drink, nightlife, fashion, arts and related realms.

