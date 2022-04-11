Man injured in motorcycle crash in Effingham
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — A 43-year-old man was transported to a nearby hospital following a motorcycle accident Sunday evening.
Richard Newlin was heading down US 40 near Effingham County when he crashed his motorcycle into a nearby ditch at around 6:20 p.m.
Newlin was charged with a driving under the influence of alcohol by state police, among other charges.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.
Comments / 0