Man injured in motorcycle crash in Effingham

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — A 43-year-old man was transported to a nearby hospital following a motorcycle accident Sunday evening.

Richard Newlin was heading down US 40 near Effingham County when he crashed his motorcycle into a nearby ditch at around 6:20 p.m.

Newlin was charged with a driving under the influence of alcohol by state police, among other charges.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.