Effingham, IL

Man injured in motorcycle crash in Effingham

By Will Gerard
WCIA
WCIA
 2 days ago

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — A 43-year-old man was transported to a nearby hospital following a motorcycle accident Sunday evening.

Richard Newlin was heading down US 40 near Effingham County when he crashed his motorcycle into a nearby ditch at around 6:20 p.m.

Newlin was charged with a driving under the influence of alcohol by state police, among other charges.

WCIA

Springfield Police: Woman arrested in homicide investigation

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police recently made an arrest in connection to the homicide that occurred near Chickadee Court and Roadrunner Court Monday afternoon. Officers said they arrested 22-year-old Valencia E. Phillips at around 2 p.m. on Monday. According to officers, her preliminary charges are first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Man arrested in courtroom

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A 52-year-old man was arrested Friday morning after he was accused of attempting to approach presiding Judge Ryan Cadigan while court was in session. At around 9:55 a.m., a man was arrested on the seventh Floor of the Sangamon County Court House on South 9th Street. According to Sheriff Jack Campbell, […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

‘Drug den’ investigation: 17 found in house, 4 arrested

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Four people were recently arrested in an investigation of a “drug den.” On Wednesday, at around 6:20 p.m., the Sangamon County D.I.R.T. and the Sheriff’s Tactical Response Unit (TRU) executed a search warrant on the home of 48-year-old Mark A. Estes on North 19th Street in Springfield. Detectives said they […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Police responding to situation on Paula Drive

UPDATE: CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — First responders are responding to a situation on Paula Drive at McKinley Avenue. Our on-scene reporter said there was a bunch of evidence markers there. Champaign Police Officers and State Police are on scene. A crime scene van just pulled up. We are trying to get more information on what […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Twin brothers charged in 2018 murder investigation

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Police said two 23-year-old men have been arrested and charged in connection to a 2018 murder. According to officers, Aeron Clark and his twin brother Aerick Clark were arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in Las Vegas on March 5. They were extradited to Danville earlier this week and were […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Man charged with murder in connection to deadly shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — On Friday, the Champaign County State’s Attorney charged a 35-year-old man with murder in relation to a 2019 deadly shooting. On January 24, 2019, at around 4:40 a.m., Champaign Police were dispatched to an area on Fairoaks Drive in response to multiple reports of a shooting. When police arrived at the […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
