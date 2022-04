Mon Health System and CAMC Health System, two health care systems nationally recognized for providing high quality medical care, have signed a letter of intent to create a new single health care system to serve the people of West Virginia. The combined health system will endeavor to: strengthen and expand the scope and scale of care available for patients and families, while managing health care costs;advance a seamless continuum of care that improves access for the respective West Virginia communities each party serves. Both systems recognize the opportunity to enhance the ease of access and quality of medical care in...

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 21 MINUTES AGO