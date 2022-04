Terrance ‘Terry’ Kelty Morrison passed with peace at the age of 71 on April 4th, 2022 with his family at his side following complications from Alzheimer’s disease. His life’s journey began in 1950 in Youngstown, Ohio, moving to the Washington, DC metropolitan area as a young boy. He graduated from Bowie High School in Maryland, later earning a BA in Business from Bowie State and MS in Psychology from Columbia University. He began his career as an officer with the US Park Police in 1971. The tight bonds he formed there would spur his service to fellow police officers upon his retirement in 1991 at the rank of Lieutenant.

