Muradian honored as legislator of the year by Sportsmen Council

In a statement posted to Instagram, Lauryn Hill has urged California lawmakers to pass the FAIR act, which will overhaul labor law in the state. The act was first introduced by California state assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez last year. Its full title is the Free Artists from Industry Restrictions Act, and would cap recording contracts for artists based in California or labels based in California at seven years. The idea is the bill will further protect musicians, as the same protection the bill proposes is already granted to California workers in other fields.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO