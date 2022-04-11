ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Funding made available for shade structures at Alabama Title I schools, applications invited

By ADPH
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ulkR2_0f5fhjxb00

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Skin cancer is one of the most preventable cancers, yet an estimated 1 in 5 Americans will develop skin cancer in their lifetime. The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) encourages everyone to be aware of the dangers of overexposure to ultraviolet (UV) rays and the importance of practicing sun safety. Children are often vulnerable to exposure to UV rays on playgrounds or recreational areas during school.


The ADPH Comprehensive Cancer Control Program announces an opportunity for Alabama Title I public schools to apply for funding for shade structures. The program provides funds to install permanent shade structures for outdoor locations that are not protected from the sun, such as playgrounds or recreational spaces.


Each shade structure grant is valued at a maximum of $15,000, which includes the cost for a shade structure and installation. The number of awards depends on the availability of funding annually. The deadline to receive applications is June 30, 2022.


Sun safety tips to help protect skin from the sun:


·        The American Academy of Dermatology recommends choosing a sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30, Make sure it has UVA and UVB protection.
·        Apply sunscreen 20 to 30 minutes before going outside and remember to reapply after swimming.
·        Wear a hat with a wide brim to protect face, head, ears and neck.
·        Wear sunglasses that are made to block 100 percent of UVA and UVB rays.
·        Limit exposure to the sun during the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., when UV rays are most intense.
·        Seek shade when possible.


The public is encouraged to ensure others in the community are aware of this funding opportunity.

For more information regarding sun safety and the Shade Structure Grant Program, please visit: https://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/cancercontrol/news.html

or https://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/cancer/skin.html .


For questions, contact Lakita Hawes at Lakita.hawes@adph.state.al.us or (334) 206-7066.

