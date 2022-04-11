Iowa Baseball Drops Rubber Game Against Illinois

Hawkeyes Lose 2 of 3 at Banks During the Weekend

Game 1 Box Score

Game 2 Box Score

Game 3 Box Score

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Illinois scored five runs in the top of the ninth inning for a series-clinching 9-5 victory over the Iowa baseball team on Sunday afternoon at Duane Banks Field.

The loss snaps Iowa’s two series winning streak and drops the Hawkeyes’ record to 16-12 overall, 3-3 in Big Ten play.

The Hawkeyes split a Saturday doubleheader against Illinois. Iowa took the opener, 4-2, before losing 7-5 in 13 innings in Game 2.

After battling to a 4-4 tie through eight innings Sunday afternoon, Illinois put up a five spot in the top of the ninth on one hit, five walks (one intentional) and an error.

With runners on second and third and one out, the Hawkeyes got a chopper off the bat of Brandon Comia to first, but Peyton Williams’ errant throw was up the line, allowing Illinois to score the go-ahead run.

Illinois made it 6-4 on an RBI ground out before scoring pushing its final three runs across on a hit by pitch and back-to-back walks. Iowa was forced to use four pitchers in the inning.

“When we fought back and tied it, it looked like one of these days where we could win it in the bottom of the ninth and feel good, walk it off and win the series,” said head coach Rick Heller. “Unfortunately, we took a step back in our bullpen. We went to the guys that were on the board after yesterday and they didn’t get it done.

“We give up five runs on one hit. There is not much else to say. It can’t happen.”

The Hawkeyes stormed out to a 2-0 lead through the first three innings courtesy of solo home runs from Ben Tallman and Williams. Tallman’s blast was a 458-foot shot to left field for his first career home run.

After cruising through the first six innings, sophomore Ty Langenberg found trouble in the seventh. The Illini had three hits in the inning, including a two-run single through the left side of the infield to give Illinois a 3-2 lead.

The Illini tacked on their fourth run in the fourth on a solo home run from Taylor Jackson in the seventh before Iowa rallied after the stretch.

After back-to-back walks from Tallman and Ben Wilmes to start the inning, a Michael Seegers’ sacrifice bunt moved both runners into scoring position. Williams’ RBI ground out made the score 4-3 before redshirt freshman Keaton Anthony doubled to left center to tie the game at four.

QUOTING COACH HELLER

‘Today was exactly what I thought it would be, a tough-fought game. Langenberg gave us a good chance, but he had a rough sixth when he was down in pitches. Going into the six, I thought it was a game where he might get a complete game because he was sharp early.”

OF NOTE…

Iowa hit two home runs for the second straight game and for the fourth time this season.

Anthony finished 2-for-4 with a double – his team-leading 14th of the season. It was Anthony’s 11th multi-hit game this season.

Game 1

Three senior Hawkeye pitchers – Dylan Nedved, Connor Schultz and Ben Beutel — limited the Illini to five hits in a 4-2 series-opening victory. It was Iowa’s third straight and 16th win of the season.

Nedved allowed one run on three hits over five innings en route to his third win. The right-hander struck out six. Schultz allowed one run on one hit over three innings and Beutel got out of a two-on, nobody out jam in the ninth en route to his first save.

Iowa got on the board in the third when redshirt junior Brendan Sher ripped a two-out double to centerfield before scoring on an opposite field RBI single from sophomore Michael Seegers.

The Hawkeyes pushed their lead to 3-0 in the third when redshirt sophomore Peyton Williams walked and scored on redshirt freshman Keaton Anthony’s RBI double to left center. Senior Izaya Fullard followed with an RBI single to right field – his first of the season.

Illinois broke onto the scoreboard in the fifth on a solo home run from Justin Janas, but Sher got the run back in the seventh when he hit a solo home run to center field, stretching the lead to 4-1. It was Sher’s second homer of the season.

The Illini made things interesting in the ninth, putting the first two batters on via an infield single and a walk, forcing Iowa to bring in Beutel with two on and nobody out. Illinois loaded the bases before a Ryan Hampe sacrifice fly plated a run, but Beutel struck out the final two batters looking to end the game.

Game 2

The Illini took advantage of free bases in the 13th to score the go-ahead runs to even the series with a 7-5 victory.

Redshirt sophomore Benjamin DeTaeye walked Cal Hejza to leadoff the inning before striking out back-to-back batters. After intentionally walking Justin Janas, Iowa went to freshman Marcus Morgan in relief. The right-hander walked the bases loaded before hitting Cam McDonald to force in the go-ahead run.

Ryan Moreman followed with an infield single, pushing the lead to 7-5 heading into the 13th. Joseph Glassey finished off the game, striking out the side to finish off his third inning of work and to secure the win.

“It was a painful loss, but I thought Illinois bullpen pitched really well,” said Heller. “They’re a good team. They’re a veteran offensive team that we held down for the most part.

“There are a lot of positives and negatives from today, but at the end of the day, you have a three or four run lead, you have to finish it off and we have to get it done.”

UP NEXT

The Hawkeyes return to action Tuesday, traveling to Franklin, Wis., to face Milwaukee at 4 p.m. (CT).