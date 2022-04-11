ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

'He kept projectile vomiting until he passed out': Charlotte Dawson reveals her son Noah, 14 months, was rushed to hospital after banging his head on a table

By Brenda Dennehy For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Charlotte Dawson has revealed her son Noah was rushed to A&E on Sunday night after he banged his head on a table.

The doting mum, 29, told her Instagram followers how the toddler, 14 months, 'kept projectile vomiting until he passed out,' after hurting himself at a wedding reception.

Earlier on in the day, Charlotte had attended one of her friend's glam wedding afterparties, and she later revealed Noah had accidentally 'banged his head' leading to the hospital visit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11KfzQ_0f5fhbtn00
Scary: Charlotte Dawson has revealed her son Noah, 14 months, was rushed to A&E on Sunday night after he banged his head on a table 

Posting to her 1.3 million followers she penned: 'Well didn't think we'd end up in bloody A&E ffs'.

In her next Story, Charlotte, who welcomed baby Noah with her fiancé Matt Sarsfield in January 2021, wrote: 'Thank you for all your messages... love you all.

'He banged his cheek and head on the leg of a table today and kept projectile vomiting until he passed out and was dizzy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DJ3ct_0f5fhbtn00
Illness: The doting mum told her Instagram followers how the toddler, 14 months, 'kept projectile vomiting until he passed out,' after hurting himself at a wedding reception

'Terrified us. Finally getting into bed, glad we went to the hospital and got checked. Our cherub, you are just so precious.'

Earlier in the day, Charlotte had shared a glimpse of her glamorous look as she attended a pal's wedding celebration.

The influencer wowed in a strapless pink mini dress with a bust-enhancing sweetheart neckline.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36GXlc_0f5fhbtn00
Flawless: Earlier in the day, Charlotte had shared a glimpse of her glamorous look as she attended a pal's wedding celebration
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kPNAP_0f5fhbtn00
Doting mum: In a slew of Instagram posts, the star beamed while holding her adorable son as she prepared to get dressed up for her friend's event 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3swVWM_0f5fhbtn00
Event: Earlier in the day, the reality TV star had attended one of her friends glam wedding after party's where she said Noah had accidentally 'banged his head' leading him to fall ill

This comes after Charlotte shared a snap to Instagram last month revealing that she's no longer on the verge of Type 2 diabetes.

The Ex On The Beach star shared her joy at getting her body healthy again, noting: 'I’m deffo gonna be around to see Noah grow up.'

Charlotte shared an image of her rocking a fuller figure pre-weight loss in an orange bikini alongside a sultry post-weight loss snap of her in an orange two-piece.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KX7vO_0f5fhbtn00
Changes: It comes after Charlotte shared another transformation snap on Instagram as she revealed that she's no longer on the verge of Type 2 diabetes

Writing alongside the images, Charlotte detailed her weight loss journey and how she's in better health, revealing she's no longer at risk of diabetes and will be around to see her 14-month-old son Noah grow up.

She penned: 'Some Monday Motivation from Chazza! I still canny believe that the belleh has been blasted SO much. What a chuffin journey - from health scare to healthy in 6 months.

'Over 3 Stone of timber gone and now a fitness platform that thousands of you beltin birds have been losing weight and having fun following… honestly your messages are just everything, saying how much I’ve changed your life, how happy & confident you feel in yourself & on the outside… makes me feel so proud.'

She continued: 'Who’d have ever thought that would happen?! I’m never gonna be about po-faced posing though and saying I’m perfect - I’ve still got a load of tiger stripes round that belleh that are going nowhere.

'And I’ve still got a bit of jelleh to keep my belleh warm on cold nights buttt… I’m not on the verge of Type 2 Diabetes and I’m deffo gonna be around for my little fambo and to see Noah grow up and make me proud.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tk9oG_0f5fhbtn00
Feeling good: Charlotte detailed her weight loss journey and how she's in better health, revealing she's no longer at risk of diabetes and will be around to see her 14-month-old son Noah grow up
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sCspn_0f5fhbtn00
That's my boy: The TV personality shared her joy at getting her body healthy again, noting: 'I’m deffo gonna be around to see Noah grow up' (pictured earlier this month)

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Courtney Tailor Confronted In Miami Bar After Allegedly Stabbing Her Boyfriend To Death: Watch

Earlier this month, news broke that OnlyFans creator, Courtney Tailor, may have stabbed her ex-boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, to death in Miami. Officers responded to a call regarding a domestic violence incident at the El Paraiso apartment complex. Upon arriving, they found Tailor covered in blood and Obumseli suffering from a stab wound. It was when they rushed him to the hospital that he was presumed dead.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlotte Dawson
The Independent

Kemarni Watson Darby murder: Toddler holds mother’s hand in McDonald’s hours before he’s beaten to death

CCTV cameras captured one of the final moments of a toddler’s life as he held his mother’s hand in a McDonald’s restaurant - just hours before he was beaten to death by her boyfriend.Kemarni Watson Darby died after being found lifeless and with 34 injuries at his home in West Bromwich on 5 June 2018.Drug dealer Nathaniel Pope, 32, was found unanimously guilty of the three-year-old’s murder at Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday.Alicia Watson, 30, was cleared of murdering her son but found guilty of causing or allowing the child’s death.In video footage shown in court, Watson can be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Projectile#Hospital#A E
Hello Magazine

Amy Robach reveals break from GMA in bittersweet post

Good Morning America's Amy Robach has announced she will be off-air for an undetermined amount of time as she goes on a well-deserved vacation. While she will no doubt be missed, fans are nonetheless inundating her with support as she departs the studios. WATCH: Amy looks chic as ever as...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Beloved All My Children Leading Man Asks Fans to ‘Light a Candle’ Before He Undergoes Surgery

Our thoughts will definitely be with him. Though we don’t have many details right now, it looks like All My Children‘s Walt Willey could use a little more support in the coming days from his friends, loved ones and fans. Willey, who played Erica’s on-again/off-again longtime love Jackson Montgomery from 1987 until the show’s end in 2011, took to Twitter to ask for some positive thoughts ahead of his surgery.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Iman shares rare picture of her daughter with David Bowie and fans go wild

Iman is one proud mother, and that was clear to see this week as she shared an incredibly rare photo of her and David Bowie's daughter Lexi. Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two shared a close-up photo of her youngest daughter, showing her looking at the camera with her hair up in a bun and her nose ring on show.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

See Kim Kardashian’s Sweet Nod to Pete Davidson During Disneyland Outing

Watch: Kim Kardashian Gushes Over FIRST KISS With Pete Davidson. Pete Davidson has Kim Kardashian seeing a whole new world. While celebrating True Thompson's fourth birthday at Disneyland on April 12, the SKIMS founder, 41, posted a video mid-ride of the doll-size versions of Princess Jasmine and Aladdin flying on their magic carpet as a subtle gesture to her comedian boyfriend.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Khloe Kardashian praises Travis Barker for his 'thoughtful' flower delivery... as the famous family celebrates launch of new Hulu reality show

Khloe Kardashian was reeling in the good vibes just one day after her famous family returned to the television screens which made them a household name with their highly anticipated Hulu series, The Kardashians. And the 37-year-old Good American founder praised soon-to-be brother-in-law Travis Barker on Instagram as she shared...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Soulja Boy Reveals He's Having A Son: "It's A Boy!"

Soulja Boy surprised his followers on Instagram, Saturday, by sharing a video from a gender reveal party, announcing that he is expecting a son. It's unclear who the mother is, but Soulja has been romantically linked to Rosa Acosta, Rubi Rose, and Nia Riley in the past. In the clip,...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

335K+
Followers
30K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy