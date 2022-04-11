ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marco van Basten rips into Atletico Madrid's defensive tactics and says fans could tune out to 'watch NETFLIX' instead... and the Dutchman claims that SCRAPPING offside could be a way to make games 'fun to watch'

By Liam Morgan For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Marco van Basten has slammed Atletico Madrid's defensive playing style, claiming offsides should be scrapped to make matches more entertaining and ensure fans do not switch off and 'watch Netflix' instead.

Atletico's tactics under Diego Simeone have been criticised for being too negative, with the Argentinian coach often favouring men behind the ball over an attacking approach.

Simeone's side were particularly defensive in their 1-0 defeat to Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final last week.

City boss Pep Guardiola hit out at Atletico's 'prehistoric, 5-5-0' tactics' after the match at the Etihad.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IaF4g_0f5fhZ5D00
Marco van Basten has slammed Atletico Madrid's defensive playing style under Diego Simeone
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ludpl_0f5fhZ5D00
Van Basten said Atletico's tactics in the 1-0 defeat to City were 'not fun to watch'

Dutch legend Van Basten said the tactics employed by Atletico against free-flowing City were 'not fun to watch' and could lead to fans tuning out and watching something more entertaining.

The former Ajax and AC Milan striker previously called for offsides to be scrapped when he was working for FIFA and believes changing the long-standing rule could be beneficial.

'It's legal, it's allowed, but when you see how defensive it is,' Van Basten told Ziggo Sport. 'I'm surprised that a team with ten behind during the 90 minutes trying to simply avoid the rival goal.

'They might as well do that now, because in that situation you could never be offside. 'It's so hard to score a goal... It's not fun to watch, it's not fun for people. It would be normal for them to unsubscribe and go watch Netflix or something else.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YUbqu_0f5fhZ5D00
Simeone, who has won two La Liga titles at Atletico, has been criticised for his approach 

'As a football association, like FIFA , you really have to start thinking about how to keep football fun and engaging. Because it's not fun like that.

'There's no one to blame, a coach can do this, but it's really not fun to watch.'

Van Basten said Atletico possess too much attacking quality to use such a defensive style. 'João Félix and Antoine Griezmann - players who have cost 300 million euros between the two of them - are defending the 90 minutes,' the former Dutch manager added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xQKCe_0f5fhZ5D00
Pep Guardiola claimed Simeone's Atletico had used 'prehistoric, 5-5-0' tactics' in the first leg

'As a player I would say: "Coach, I'm up front, and when we get the ball back they have to play very quickly with me because I can do something up front." But there were ten in your area!'

Simeone's tactics have, however, delivered two La Liga titles, while he has also guided Atletico to two Champions League finals.

Atletico take on City on Wednesday needing to overturn the deficit from the first leg to reach the semi-finals.

The Madrid outfit were beaten 1-0 away at relegation-threatened Mallorca on Saturday in their last league game before the City clash.

