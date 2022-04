LARAMIE -- University of Wyoming head basketball coach Jeff Linder announced Wednesday the addition of a trio of transfers along with a walk-on for the 2022-23 season. Max Agbonkpolo and Ethan Anderson will join the Cowboys from the University of Southern California and Jake Kyman joins the Pokes from UCLA. All three transfers will have two seasons of eligibility. Cheyenne Central’s Nathanial Talcih will join the program as a preferred walk-on.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 19 HOURS AGO