Arsenal news LIVE: Eden Hazard transfer battle with Dortmund, Piers Morgan in Aubameyang row with Lee Dixon – latest

ARSENAL reportedly face competition from Borussia Dortmund for the signing of Eden Hazard.

Ivan Gazidis' AC Milan were thought to be the Gunners' main opponents for the signing of the Belgian.

However Dortmund, where Hazard's younger brother Thorgan plays, are said to now lead the race.

Meanwhile, Piers Morgan has become embroiled in a Twitter row with Gunners legend Lee Dixon after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netted for Barcelona at Levante on Sunday night.

'Arsenal leapfrog Juve in Morata race

Arsenal are rated frontrunners to sing Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata - despite interest from his loan club Juventus.

Former Chelsea and Real Madrid star Morata, 29, could cost around £25million.

The Gunners are tipped to come back in for the 52-cap Spain ace in the summer following a reported attempt to borrow him in January.

Neves revs up for Gunners' move?

If you can’t beat them, join them.

Wolves’ Ruben Neves was given a frosty reception at the Emirates back in February following comments he had made at full time in the reverse fixture two weeks earlier.

The Portuguese midfielder criticised Arsenal’s players for the way they celebrated their 1-0 win at Molineux, accusing them of acting as if they had won the league.

However, Neves may receive a much warmer response the next time he takes to the pitch – especially if he’s wearing an Arsenal shirt.

The Gunners are being heavily linked with the 25-year-old despite Bruno Lage recently slapping a £100 million price tag on his star player.

'Cole and Huddlestone robbed of £500k of goods'

Ex-Arsenal and Chelsea defender Ashley Cole and former spurs midfielder Tom Huddlestone were robbed of jewellery, handbags and watches worth around £500,000 by a “ruthless” gang, a court has heard.

Kurtis Dilks is alleged to have robbed ex-England star Cole and his partner Sharon Canu of watches, mobile phones, cash, a Gucci bag, headphones and a BMW smart key during a break-in at their home in January 2020.

Dilks, Ashley Cumberpatch and Andrew MacDonald are accused of conspiring to rob former Three Lions' ace Huddlestone's wife, Joanna Dixon, of £500,000 of jewellery and handbags, including her wedding and engagement rings.

Jurors were told robbers tied Ms Dixon's hands behind her back with cable ties, with one allegedly saying: "Don't make this difficult, we don't want to manhandle you."

Nottingham Crown Court heard that Dilks is also accused of being part of a six-strong gang who allegedly stole the £3.75million Portland Tiara from the Welbeck Estate in 2018.

The tiara was worn to the coronation of Edward VII.

Prosecutors said the theft of the tiara, previously described as a "national treasure", was a "shocking event" and it will never again be seen in its original state.

The defendants deny all charges. The trial continues.

Auba fact riles Gunners fans

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's storming return to form since exiting Arsenal for Barcelona has stirred up facts' n fury on social media.

The striker's 10 goals since January for the Spaniards contrasts with just 12 from the WHOLE Arsenal squad in the same period.

Some supporters pointed out Aubameyang was out of form for the Gunners even before he was cast out for disciplinary reasons.

But others claimed his struggle was down to boss Mikel Arteta's tactical weaknesses.

Arsenal target target Nunez 'WILL leave Benfica this summer'

Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea could lead a £67million chase for Darwin Nunez after it's claimed the striker will DEFINITELY leave Benfica this summer.

Those three Prem clubs reportedly lead the interest in the Uruguay superstar.

And transfer guru Fabrizio Romana says Nunez will meet with his new agent to discuss a move.

The 22-year-old is under contract until 2025 and Benfica want close to the £113m they got from Atletico Madrid for Joao Felix in 2019.

But a fee of around £58m-£70m seems more likely.

Lampard favourite to be next Prem boss axed

Everton boss Frank Lampard is still favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked.

That's according to Betfair, who've priced the Toffees boss at 5/2 to leave before the end of the season despite Saturday's crucial victory over Manchester United.

Lampard replaced Rafa Benitez at Goodison Park in January.

The 43-year-old enjoyed a brief bounce with two victories in his opening three games in charge.

But things took a nosedive.

Everton had picked up ONE Premier League win in seven before the weekend's win over Manchester United at Goodison Park.

Anthony Gordon's deflected 27th-minute drive secured an unexpected three points and moved the Merseyside outfit four points clear of 18th-placed Burnley with eight fixtures remaining.

There had been rumours that owner Farhad Moshiri would travel to Liverpool to make a change following the 3-2 defeat at Turf Moor last week.

Dixon in Twitter spat with Piers over Aubameyang

Piers Morgan and Lee Dixon were involved in a Twitter spat after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored his tenth Barcelona goal on Sunday.

Aubameyang left Arsenal on a free in the January transfer window and has since shone in Spain.

Celebrity Arsenal fan Morgan tweeted: “Aubameyang scores again for Barcelona. His 10th goal in 14 games since Arsenal gave him away for free. Now officially one of the worst decisions in managerial history.”

In response, Dixon replied: “Piers. Really. You are really making yourself look rather silly. Enough. Get over it.

The discussion continued for some time until Morgan referred to the former Gunners star as ‘patronising’.

More on Ruben Neves rumours

What started as tittle-tattle linking Ruben Neves with a move to Arsenal over the weekend is gathering pace towards a full blown transfer saga.

Sky Sport News are reporting this lunchtime that the Gunners now consider Neves to be one of their top targets this summer.

And despite Bruno Lage's protestations that Wolves would want £100 million for their midfielder, Arsenal believe they can get a deal done for between £50million and £60million.

The Portuguese star is also being tracked by Barcelona, Manchester United and Tottenham.

Crucial run-in for Gunners

After three defeats in four games, Arsenal have relinquished their grip on the fourth spot that they had worked so hard to attain.

Now, at the business end of the season, every game is pivotal if the Gunners are to pip rivals Tottenham to Champions League football.

Arsenal will face Spurs in a North London derby on May 12 but, before then, Mikel Arteta's men have five crunch fixtures that include two other capital clashes at Chelsea and West Ham.

Arsenal will welcome Ruben Neves

If you can't beat them, join them.

Wolves' Ruben Neves was given a frosty reception at the Emirates back in February following comments he had made at full time in the reverse fixture two weeks earlier.

The Portuguese midfielder criticised Arsenal's players for the way they celebrated their 1-0 win at Molineux, accusing them of acting as if they had won the league.

However, Neves may receive a much warmer response the next time he takes to the pitch - especially if he's wearing an Arsenal shirt.

The Gunners are being heavily linked with the 25-year-old despite Bruno Lage recently slapping a £100 million price tag on his star player.

Bogey Brighton upset Arsenal again

The wheels are threatening to come off Arsenal's season after a traumatic week in which they were beaten twice, and lost two key players to injury in Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney.

Brighton had scored just one goal in their previous seven games, but managed two on Saturday to see off the Gunners at the Emirates.

However, perhaps the result shouldn't come as too much of a surprise given the Londoners' record against the Seagulls.

Arsenal have won just three of their ten Premier League games against Brighton, and only have a lower win rate against Liverpool and Manchester United (both 27%) in the competition.

Arsenal 1-2 Brighton (Apr 2022)

Brighton 0-0 Arsenal (Oct 2021)

Arsenal 2-0 Brighton (May 2021)

Brighton 0-1 Arsenal (Dec 2020)

Brighton 2-1 Arsenal (June 2020)

Arsenal 1-2 Brighton (Dec 2019)

Arsenal 1-1 Brighton (May 2019)

Brighton 1-1 Arsenal (Dec 2018)

Brighton 2-1 Arsenal (Mar 2018)

Arsenal 2-0 Brighton (Oct 2017)

Grandad Dennis flying after new arrival

Arsenal fans are often accused of living in the past, and those Gooners will feel even older this weekend after one of their favourite sons became a grandfather.

Dennis Bergkamp is celebrating after his daughter Estelle gave birth to a daughter - fathered by Manchester United outcast Donny van de Beek.

Bergkamp scored 120 goals in 423 appearances during 11 years with the North London club.

Dixon slams Piers' Auba tears

Piers Morgan and Lee Dixon were involved in a Twitter spat after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored his tenth Barcelona goal on Sunday.

Aubameyang left Arsenal on a free in the January transfer window and has since shone in Spain.

Rent-a-gob Arsenal fan, Morgan tweeted: "Aubameyang scores again for Barcelona. His 10th goal in 14 games since Arsenal gave him away for free. Now officially one of the worst decisions in managerial history."

In response, Dixon replied: "Piers. Really. You are really making yourself look rather silly. Enough. Get over it.

The discussion continued for some time until Morgan referred to the former Gunners star as 'patronising'.

Gunners receive Hazard warning

Arsenal have suffered a setback in their attempts to sign Eden Hazard on loan, according to the press in Spain.

Cadena Ser report that the Belgian is set to reject the Gunners and AC Milan in order to join Borussia Dortmund.

Hazard's younger brother, Thorgan, currently plays with the Bundesliga club, who are thought to enjoy a strong relationship with those at the Bernabeu.

Arsenal had hoped to bring Hazard back to London for the season following a torrid three-year spell in LaLiga.

Arsenal target in penalty gaffe

Alexander Isak has caught the eye over the past couple of years, but the striker made headlines for the wrong reasons yesterday in Real Sociedad's 2-1 win at Elche.

The Sociedad striker, who Arsenal attempted to sign in the January transfer window, had the opportunity to equalise in the 19th minute when the visitors were awarded a penalty.

The 22-year-old stopped on his run up just as he reached the ball, before rolling it into the opposite corner to which Edgar Badia had dived.

However, before Isak could celebrate the end of his goal drought, the referee blew up for an indirect free-kick and booked Isak for his action.

Given the Gunners' history of spotkick fiascos, perhaps he will fit right in at the Emirates.

Teenage kick in the teeth

Arsenal could be about to lose one of their hottest prospects - and to one of their biggest rivals.

Goal understand that Chelsea are preparing to swoop for the Gunners' 18-year-old Khayon Edwards, who has been scoring goals for fun in the academy this season.

Edwards has netted 16 in as many appearances in the U18 Premier League, and even notched a goal on his debut for the U23s in Premier League 2.

The north Londoners are keen to tie the teenager down to his first professional contract, but now the Blues are said to be heading a long list of other interested parties.

This will be one to watch - and in more ways than one.

Morning, Arsenal fans

Darwin Nunez could cost £113million - while Arsenal's chances of luring fellow attackers Paulo Dybala and Serge Gnabry have also faded.

That triple blow to the Gunners' summer hopes follows the double woe of two straight defeats rocking their top-four bid.

Benfica value Uruguay superstar Nunez as highly as Joao Felix, who they sold to Atletico Madrid in 2019.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich are tipped to offer reported Arsenal target Gnabry an improved new deal.

And Juventus ace Dybala is thought keen to stay in Italy.

It's understood Arsenal and Newcastle have been monitoring the situation, but Inter Milan are now favourites to sign the Argentinian on a free transfer.

The fierce fallout from Saturday's 2-1 home loss to Brighton continues, especially as it follows last Monday's 3-0 defeat at Crystal Palace.

It leaves Tottenham in pole position to hold onto the final Champions League qualification spot in the Prem.

And Gunners keeper Aaron Ramsdale told the club's website:“It’s not good enough. Two games on the spin where the first 45 minutes has got away from us.

“We were not in the rhythm of the game, that’s unlike us, especially at home where we’ve normally started really well all season.

“It was a really poor performance… This was supposed to be the reaction game but it wasn’t."

Marseille boss Jorge Sampaoli believes his Arsenal loanee Matteo Guendouzi is becoming one of the world’s best midfielders.

And lastly, it's claimed Chelsea are keen on recruiting Arsenal attacker Khayon Edwards, 18.

Dortmund join hunt for Hazard

Chelsea legend Eden Hazard is now being linked to Borussia Dortmund after reported interest from Arsenal.

The Belgium midfielder could exit Real Madrid in the summer after his bit-part role for the runaway LaLiga leaders.

Cadena SER suggest, Dortmund are considering trying to recruit the 31-year-old to link with his brother Thorgan Hazard.

But it’s also claimed Hazard wouldn’t be too upset to see out the final year of his Real contract, said to be worth £400,000 a week.

Gunners vs Red Devils for Tielemans?

Arsenal and Man Utd lead the summer chase for Leicester star man Youri Tielemans.

The Belgium midfielder, 24, is being tracked by a string of elite clubs as he has just a year left on his contract.

Dybala ‘not interested in Toon or Gunners’

Arsenal and Newcastle could face disappointment if they pursue Juventus striker Paulo Dybala.

The Argentina superstar, who was previously linked with Manchester United, is thought to be keen on staying in Italy when, as expected, he moves on this summer.

Inter Milan are already said to be in the running for the 28-year-old.

Talks over a new Juventus contract reportedly turned cold when the Serie A giants withdrew an offer and replaced it with a suggested pay CUT.

Ramsdale rues 'really poor' Arsenal display

Keeper Aaron Ramsdale slated Arsenal's 'really poor performance' and their failure to bounce back.

Brighton won 2-1 at the Emirates yesterday following the Gunners' 3-0 loss at Crystal Palace last Monday.

Fifth-placed Arsenal are now three points behind Tottenham, although still with a game in hand.

And Ramsey told the club website: “It’s not good enough. Two games on the spin where the first 45 minutes has got away from us.

“We were not in the rhythm of the game, that’s unlike us, especially at home where we’ve normally started really well all season.

“It was a really poor performance... This was supposed to be the reaction game but it wasn’t.

"We’ve lost and not managed to pick up any points and next week is even bigger."

Serge in Bayern contract talks

Bayern Munich are tipped to offer Arsenal target Serge Gnabry an improved new deal.

The German giants have already pushed the boat out to keep fellow superstars Leroy Sane and Kingsley Coman.

Now Bayern are reportedly in talks over a new contract for Germany winger Gnabry, 26.

Benfica want £113m for Darwin

Benfica want around £113million for Manchester United and Arsenal target Darwin Nunez.

That’s because the Portuguese giants rate their Uruguay superstar, 22, in the same bracket as fellow striker Joao Felix, who they sold to Atletico Madrid in 2019.

Credit: Reuters

Premier League clubs were reportedly amongst clubs watching Nunez last weekend.

He netted in the 3-1 home defeat against Liverpool last Tuesday before a hat-trick against Belenenses SAD on Saturday took his season’s tally to 31.

And Nunez has also confirmed he has left his representative Edgardo Lasalvia – with super-agent Jorge Mendes one option to step in.

'Guendouzi will be one of world's best midfielders'

Marseille boss Jorge Sampaoli believes his Arsenal loanee Matteo Guendouzi is becoming one of the world's best midfielders.

Guendouzi, 22, fell out of favour under Gunners' manager Mikel Arteta but is now pressing for a place in France's World Cup squad.

Arteta is thought to have had doubts over the Under-21 star's attitude.

But Sampaoli said: "Guendouzi’s physical condition is exceptional. He can recover very quickly, he has less risk of injury

"He has also managed to impose himself, which can be seen with his selections for the France team. Finally, he is the soul of the team.

"He has not progressed thanks to me, it is in general, he has gained in maturity. He is on the way to becoming one of the best midfielders in the world."

Dortmund join hunt for Hazard

Chelsea legend Eden Hazard is now being linked to Borussia Dortmund after reported interest from Arsenal.

The Belgium midfielder could exit Real Madrid in the summer after his bit-part role for the runaway LaLiga leaders.

Cadena SER suggest, Dortmund are considering trying to recruit the 31-year-old to link with his brother Thorgan Hazard.

But it’s also claimed Hazard wouldn’t be too upset to see out the final year of his Real contract, said to be worth £400,000 a week.