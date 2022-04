The Ansonia Board of Aldermen recently took a step in the right direction and approved increasing the annual tax abatement for volunteer firefighters and emergency medical personnel from $1,000 to $1,500 on March 8. I want to thank our State Representative, Kara Rochelle, for making it possible for the Aldermen to give this increase, by co-sponsoring and advocating for the State bill that raised the abatement to $2,000, and working to achieve unanimous bipartisan support to get it passed by the legislature.

ANSONIA, CT ・ 23 DAYS AGO