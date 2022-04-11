ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, MO

Colton Roy selected as Missouri FFA State Officer

By KTTN News
kttn.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrenton FFA member Colton Roy was selected as one of 16 members to represent Missouri FFA as a Missouri State FFA Officer for the 2022-2023 year during interviews held in Columbian on April 8th and 9th. Colton was selected by the...

www.kttn.com

Comments / 1

