Colton Roy selected as Missouri FFA State Officer

Members brought home a number of awards during the first in-person convention in two years. After a two-year hiatus from the Oregon State Future Farmers of America Convention, over 2,500 people converged in Redmond to attend the 94th annual event in person March 17-20. Sixteen members from the Canby FFA chapter attended this year and walked away with many accolades. "It was amazing to go back to the state convention after not being there for two years," senior Keegan Welander said. "I really missed the excitement that everyone had with all the dancing, the amazing keynote speaker, Kate Garnes,...

CANBY, OR ・ 21 DAYS AGO