Monday deals: $5 Smart Plug, $150 AirPods 3, Fire Stick deals from $20, more

By Maren Estrada
 2 days ago

Easter 2022 is less than one week away! That means Easter deals are now live, and you won’t believe how deep some of these discounts are.

For example, the $25 Amazon Smart Plug is down to only $5 when you buy it bundled with a $29.99 Echo Dot. That’s unbelievable for a gadget with more than 403,000 5-star reviews. You can also score Apple’s best-selling AirPods 3 for $149.99 or a Fire TV Stick Lite for $19.99.

In this roundup, we’re going to showcase all the best deals we found on April 11, 2022.

5 best deals of the day on Monday, April 11

To get the ball rolling, we’re going to share our five favorite deals of the day.

All the deals in this roundup are obviously impressive. But these top 5 daily deals are extra special, offering deep discounts on some of the most popular products out there.

  1. AirPods 3 are on sale for just $149.99, joining AirPods Pro at $189.99 and AirPods 2 at only $99
  2. Score an Amazon Smart Plug with 403,000 5-star reviews for just $5 instead of $25 — just buy it bundled with a $29.99 Echo Dot and you’ll pay only $34.99 total!
  3. The Fire TV Stick Lite is on sale for just $19.99 right now (you can also get the Fire TV Stick for $24.99, the Fire TV Stick 4K for $34.99, or the lightning-fast Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $44.99)
  4. The Amazon Smart Thermostat rarely goes on sale, but today it’s down to $47.99 instead of $60
  5. Best-selling Atkins protein bars, keto snacks, and more are on sale with deep discounts

Needless to say, that’s just the tip of the iceberg today.

Head over to the special Amazon daily deals page to see more great sales. Or, skip to the best of the best right here in today’s deals roundup.

💥 Popular Deals 💥

🚨 More Deep Discounts 🚨

  • 🤫 SECRET SALE: Get the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for just $34.99 instead of $55, the lowest price of all time!
  • Use the coupon code ADDFTV at checkout
  • Not everyone is eligible, see details on Amazon’s terms & conditions page

That’s just a small taste of the amazing sales we found today.

Want to see all of today’s best deals? Be sure to check out our daily deals master list — we update it live every single day, all day long!

Here’s a small selection of today’s top deals. But don’t forget to click the button above if you want to see all the hottest offers we found for our readers today!

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
