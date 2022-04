VACHERIE — The Laura Plantation Company, LLC announces a scholarship program for graduating seniors of St. James High School. Two scholarships, each valued at $1,000, will be awarded. One scholarship will go to a student who has been accepted into a degree program at a university; the other will be awarded to a student who has been accepted into a degree or certificate program at a technical school.

VACHERIE, LA ・ 22 DAYS AGO