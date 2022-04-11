ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IC Fellows HoloLens Showcase 2022

case.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCase Western Reserve University’s Interactive Commons (IC) invites all members of the campus community to the inaugural IC Fellows Cohort HoloLens Showcase Tuesday, April 26, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Tinkham Veale University Center, Ballroom C. This open house-style event will start with brief opening remarks...

thedaily.case.edu

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hololens#Ic Fellows#The Interactive Commons#Greek#Mercury#The Office Of The Provost#Cwru
