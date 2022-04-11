ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m so scared my newborn will be switched at birth I’m prepared to take extreme action, other mums say it’s genius

By Chloe Morgan
The US Sun
 4 days ago

A mum-to-be who is worried that her baby will be switched at birth has told of the genius plan she has come up with to ease her fears.

The stay-at-home mum, who is from the US and goes by the acronym my_sahm_lifestyle on TikTok, shared a short video where she can be seen rubbing her burgeoning baby bump.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tZzsc_0f5ffV3N00
A stay-at-home mum, who is from the US and is 37 weeks pregnant, took to TikTok and expressed concerns that her baby will be switched at birth Credit: tiktok/@my_sahm_lifestyle
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gKR7n_0f5ffV3N00
To ease her fears, the social media user explained that she's come up with a genius solution Credit: tiktok/@my_sahm_lifestyle

She explains: "Me paranoid because I’ve heard of babies being switched at birth, so whatever works and keeps me at ease I’ll do!

People thinking I’m crazy for thinking of painting my son’s toenail when he’s born."

Sahm, who is 37 weeks pregnant, captioned the clip: "Have y’all seen switched at birth?"

"Yeah...he’s getting a cute white or blue toe at birth lmfao."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XtX8I_0f5ffV3N00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xTxRE_0f5ffV3N00

And it turns out the pregnant mum-to-be wasn't alone in her concerns...

“I did exactly that with my 2 babies,” admitted one. “Their dad went with them every time they took them for anything but it gave me peace.”

A second wrote: “Girl you just gave me a good idea lol I’m taking a blue nail polish and idc who tells me I’m crazy lol.”

A third enthused: "That's very clever. Do it!!!! You are the Mumma."

Elsewhere, others suggested alternative ideas that may help to put the mum-to-be's mind at ease.

“I just didn’t let them take my baby out the room whatsoever,’ wrote one. “They did everything right in front of me.”

In response, Sahm replied: “Of course, I want that too but sometimes things can happen. I want to be extra prepared in case baby has to leave room.”

A second commented: “SMART! My son and I have the same exact beauty mark in the same spot I knew that boy was mine.”

A third added: “I took a mental note of the positioning of my baby’s milk spots.”

Meanwhile, a fourth penned: “You could put a little sticker somewhere on the baby‘s body where the nurse wouldn’t see maybe and you’ll look for the sticker and that can work.”

