ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Majorities in US back climate change proposals: Gallup

By Chloe Folmar
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47plvI_0f5ffLTL00
Tweet

The majority of Americans are in favor of six recent climate change proposals from the Biden administration, according to the annual Gallup environment poll released Monday.

Gallup found that American adults are most supportive of tax credits to incentivize environmentally friendly living and less supportive of government limits and policies.

President Biden proposed a $2 trillion bill last year that included each of the six policies considered by the random sample of 1,017 adults surveyed.

A large majority of survey respondents, 89 percent, favored providing tax credits to incentivize installing clean energy systems in homes, and three-quarters favored tax incentives for businesses to use clean energy systems.

Fewer Americans, 59 percent, supported Biden’s recent initiative to use federal money for electric vehicle charging stations across the country, and a slight majority, 61 percent, favored providing tax credits for those who purchase electric vehicles.

Sixty-two percent supported strict limits on the release of methane in natural gas production, while 71 percent favored higher fuel efficiency standards for vehicles such as cars, trucks and buses.

Biden’s bill has been criticized by Republican lawmakers, who have raised concerns about its effect on the budget deficit and economy.

Just below half of respondents, 42 percent, generally prioritize economic growth over protecting the environment, while 11 percent more prioritize environmental protection over economic growth.

These numbers differ along party lines.

Among Republicans and Republican-leaning independents, 68 percent said they would prioritize the economy over the environment, while 75 percent of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents said they would prioritize the environment.

Before the pandemic, the share of Americans that prioritized protecting the environment was significantly higher, comprising about two-thirds of respondents.

Comments / 8

Guest
2d ago

Umm. I don't deny the climate is changing. Prehistoric history has taught us that it happens whether its the ice age or volcanic carbon making it a desert world with pockets of jungle for the dinosaurs. What i have a problem with is democrats suggesting that they are the fix all to the problem. The world is going to do what it's going to do no matter what policy is put in place. Obama spent hundreds of billions just to switch 1 percent of the entire usa grid over to "green" energy. That is not worth it. A more reasonable and responsible plan would be to focus on relocating possible cities that are endangered from flooding in the future. If its such a scary situation why are we wasting time on trying to slow it down instead of realizing it will happen, so we can begin to adapt? Seems to me that this is all just a money making scheme for leftists after all.

Reply
3
W John Bohdan
2d ago

All polls are worthless. Even the largest sampling poll are statistically invalid as they actually only account for approximately .0000005 of us,let alone the world's population

Reply
2
Related
Daily Mail

Manchin and Sinema join with Republicans to SINK Biden's nominee for head the Labor Department’s Wage and Hour Division David Weil following criticism over his Obama tenure

Joe Biden faced his first nomination defeat Wednesday evening when three moderate Democrats joined Republicans to tank Labor Department's Wage and Hour Division nominee David Weil. Democratic Senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly, both from Arizona, blocked Weil's nomination from moving forward. This was...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she fears for 'our DEMOCRACY' if Republicans win the House and insists her party will PICK UP seats - despite trailing in the polls and facing a GOP bloodbath in November

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Monday that she feared for the future of American democracy if Republicans took control of the House in the midterms but claimed that Democrats would pick up seats in November's elections. Poll after poll has suggested that her party is in for a humiliating result,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallup#Climate Change#Economy#Fuel Efficiency#Tax Credit#Americans#Republican
Washington Examiner

The deliberate plan behind the border crisis

We are in the midst of the single worst immigration crisis that our country has ever experienced. This past fiscal year saw the highest number of illegal apprehensions on record, and we are on pace to exceed that number in 2022. Even more disturbing is the recent decision by the Biden administration to end Title 42, a public health emergency order, which undoubtedly will result in an additional surge of illegal immigrants to the border. Accompanying the huge rise in illegal crossings has been more human trafficking and a massive influx of drugs and other contraband that is contributing to an opioid crisis that is not only further devastating communities but enriching Mexican cartels.
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

White House says it has now exhausted all funds to get all Americans a fourth COVID vaccine and call on Congress again to pass the $15billion spending bill

President Joe Biden's administration has run out of money to buy a fourth dose of the covid vaccine for all Americans, a new report said on Tuesday. The administration has enough doses to cover a fourth shot for Americans age 65 and older as well as the initial regimen for children under age 5 if those shots are approved, officials told The Washington Post.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Daily Mail

Biden vows to VETO the Senate after it voted to get rid of mask mandates on planes, trains and buses: Eight Democrats backed ending rules after more than two years

President Biden promised he would veto legislation passed by the Senate that would undo a Centers for Disease Control (CDC) health order mandating masks on public transit and in transportation hubs. The Senate voted 57-40 to go against the Biden administration's recommendations, with eight Democrats siding with all Republicans but...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus update: IRS is making Americans pay back $2,000

Stimulus direct aid payments to Americans were crucial during the coronavirus pandemic. There has been ample criticism of the stimulus payments that went out between April 2020 and March 2021. New stimulus payments are being considered by Congress now. Now, for another stimulus update that will impact hundreds-of-thousands of taxpayers.
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

The Hill

537K+
Followers
65K+
Post
407M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy