Majorities in US back climate change proposals: Gallup

Tweet

The majority of Americans are in favor of six recent climate change proposals from the Biden administration, according to the annual Gallup environment poll released Monday.

Gallup found that American adults are most supportive of tax credits to incentivize environmentally friendly living and less supportive of government limits and policies.

President Biden proposed a $2 trillion bill last year that included each of the six policies considered by the random sample of 1,017 adults surveyed.

A large majority of survey respondents, 89 percent, favored providing tax credits to incentivize installing clean energy systems in homes, and three-quarters favored tax incentives for businesses to use clean energy systems.

Fewer Americans, 59 percent, supported Biden’s recent initiative to use federal money for electric vehicle charging stations across the country, and a slight majority, 61 percent, favored providing tax credits for those who purchase electric vehicles.

Sixty-two percent supported strict limits on the release of methane in natural gas production, while 71 percent favored higher fuel efficiency standards for vehicles such as cars, trucks and buses.

Biden’s bill has been criticized by Republican lawmakers, who have raised concerns about its effect on the budget deficit and economy.

Just below half of respondents, 42 percent, generally prioritize economic growth over protecting the environment, while 11 percent more prioritize environmental protection over economic growth.

These numbers differ along party lines.

Among Republicans and Republican-leaning independents, 68 percent said they would prioritize the economy over the environment, while 75 percent of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents said they would prioritize the environment.

Before the pandemic, the share of Americans that prioritized protecting the environment was significantly higher, comprising about two-thirds of respondents.