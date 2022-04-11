LodeStar Works of Radnor Close to Bringing Smart Gun to Market

Mike and Kristin Song with a picture of their son, Ethan Song, 15. Image via NBC News.

LodeStar Works, a Radnor company that has invented a safer smart gun hopes to bring it to market by spring 2023, writes Jordan Winters and Ken Dilanian for NBC News.

LodeStar has a 9mm handgun prototype that can only be unlocked for use by a fingerprint, a pin pad code, or a smartphone app paired via Bluetooth with the firearm.

Kristin Song of Guildford, Connecticut, says such a gun would have made all the difference on Jan. 31, 2018. On that date, her 15-year-old son Ethan accidentally shot himself with a neighbor’s gun.

Since then, the Songs have become advocates for smart gun technology.

LodeStar CEO Gareth Glaser called the Songs a few months after Ethan’s death.

“I was like, oh my God, that would have saved Ethan’s life,” Kristin Song said.

The gun would sell for $900, about $300 more than a typical pistol.

There is skepticism from people like Larry Keane, the top lobbyist for the National Shooting Sports Foundation. The group isn’t against smart guns but questions if it can work 100% of the time.

But Glaser is confident, describing it as “very reliable, trustworthy technology.”