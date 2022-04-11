Cougars drop final match of trip

Vanessa Reinicke and the SIUE Cougars dropped an OVC match to Austin Peay State on Sunday. (SIUE Athletics)

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - SIUE tennis dropped a 5-2 decision at Austin Peay on Sunday afternoon to close out the Cougars' three-match Ohio Valley Conference road swing.

The Cougars fell on the first two doubles courts to open play, as the No. 2 court went the way of the hosts by a 6-0 margin before the Governors clinched the doubles point with a 6-3 win on the No. 1 court. The No. 3 fixture saw both squads tied at four, but went unfinished following the APSU clinch.

"Austin Peay is traditionally one of the top teams in the conference and they showed it today. We had opportunities to really make it a tight match, but it didn't go our way," SIUE coach Adam Albertsen said.

Jill Lambrechts' league-leading winning streak was halted at 14, as she fell in straight sets on the No. 2 singles court.

The Governors came within one point of clinching the match with a straight-set win over Jordan Schifano on the No. 1 line.

APSU clinched the match shortly after on the No. 4 court. Fabiola Perez won the first set, 6-2, but could not sustain the momentum and fell 6-2, 2-6, 3-6.

Vanessa Reinicke earned the Cougars' first point of the match and extended her singles win streak to five with a straight-set victory from the No. 3 position, notching a commanding 6-2, 6-3 decision.

Amber Hochstatter registered her second-consecutive OVC win on the No. 5 line, easily taking the first set by a 6-3 margin before the match tightened up in the second; however, Hochstatter did not allow the match to enter a decisive third set, taking the second set, 7-6 (15-13).

"Amber [Hochstatter] and Vanessa [Reinicke] really had a great weekend. Picking up two OVC singles wins should continue to grow their confidence," Albertsen said.

Nicole Gomez's fixture on the No. 6 court was decided with a 10-point tiebreaker, as both competitors split the first two sets. Gomez dropped the first set of the match, 7-5, before bouncing back with a 6-4 win in the second; however, the Cougars' bid for a third point would be denied when Gomez fell, 10-7, in the tiebreaker.

The Cougars (14-3, 2-2 OVC) will play in Edwardsville for their remaining three matches of the regular season. SIUE turns its attention to next weekend, when the Red & White welcome Belmont and Tennessee State to southwest Illinois. The Cougars will serve it up against Belmont (9-7, 2-2 OVC) on Friday afternoon at 1 p.m., before closing out the weekend on Saturday afternoon against Tennessee State (0-7, 0-3 OVC).

"It will be exciting to return home next Friday and host Belmont," Albertsen said. "Both of us are fighting for the best seed possible and it should be a great match."