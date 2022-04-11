ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, PA

Public Health Department Now Open in Delco. What That Means for You

 2 days ago

Image via Delaware County.

On April 2, the Delaware County Public Health Department began operating as an officially licensed department, writes Kathleen E. Carey for the Daily Times.

“We did the biggest thing that any public health department could have done during National Public Health Week and that is starting to be a public health department and deliver our operational responsibilities,” Delaware County Health Department Director Melissa Lyon said.

In the Environmental Health Division, inspectors were out enforcing the Delaware County Health Code and responding to applications at the county health website at delcopa.gov/health.

They are addressing and investigating health complaints and environmental inquiries.

The Population Health Division reached out to local homeless shelters to provide PPE for clients and staff.  It’s addressing a county increase in sexually transmitted diseases, with the first STI clinic set up in the Chester area.

The division managed its first case of tuberculosis and has launched a small clinic to vaccinate children.

Two school-aged children from Ukraine now living in Media were immunized.

The department’s deputy director, Lora Werner, started March 4.

The department is monitoring the BA.2 variant of COVID-19. Community level is still low, though cases have increased, Lyon said.

Read more at the Daily Times about the health department’s busy schedule.

DELCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Delaware County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. DELCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. DELCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Delaware County.

