1989 Porsche 930 Turbo Slantnose Is An Ultra Rare Masterpiece

You can get behind the wheel of this unique Porsche race car.

The Porsche slant-nose design is such a highly regarded and sought-after design within the automotive collecting world that many auctioneers would jump for joy at selling one. It may be a very particular style, but to the special few who can truly appreciate these cars for what they are, they could be priceless. Enthusiasts first saw these legends completing blisteringly fast lap times at road racing courses across the globe. Today, it may seem obvious, but these cars were wickedly fast because of their aerodynamic design and high-performance engineering. Unfortunately, they can be tough to find nowadays, and the vehicle we are looking at now is no exception to that rarity.

This is a 1989 Porsche 930 Turbo Slantnose coupe that may already excite some of you hard-core Porsche enthusiasts. Dedicated fans of the brand will know that while slant nose coupes are rare, turbo versions are rare. That means that the cars will retain their value over time, offer outstanding performance, and you'll have a car that only a few have ever laid eyes on. Only 37 of these cars were ever made, making it one of the rarest cars ever produced and officially crowning it the king of unique Porsche road cars for many enthusiasts. The main attraction for the vehicle in its day was the performance which still holds up to today's track-tested standards on all levels.

Powering this race-bred Porsche speed demon is a potent 3.3-liter flat-six engine that has been a staple of Porsche design for longer than most of us can remember. That powerful powertrain can put out a whopping 282 horsepower and 278 ft/lbs of torque. It should be said that there weren't any cars truly capable of competing with those figures at the time in Europe due to stringent emissions regulations and the lingering effects of a global gas crisis. Combine all of those performance attributes with a fast-spooling turbocharger, and you have the perfect car for any Porsche enthusiast with a passion for unique design and speed.