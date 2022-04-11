Fresno Unified providing free meals for students during spring break
Fresno Unified School District will offer free meals to all students during spring break this week. It's a program that has run for several years during holiday breaks. The district gives out free to-go meals for kids. Officials say a break from school can mean a break from meals for many students. The district is making sure no child goes hungry. Fresno Unified is California's fourth-largest school district, and 88% of its students live in poverty. Families can pick up meals on Monday from 10 am to 12 pm. Officials will provide a week's worth of breakfast and lunch. The meal pickups will be available at these 18 schools.
Comments / 4